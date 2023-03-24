RiverValley.jpg

Students at River Valley High School had the option on March 17 to participate in a dodgeball tournament and an open mic in which they (and even some teachers) performed on stage. The day was filled with excitement, energy and creativity.

The dodgeball tournament was a highlight of the day, with teams of students competing against each other in a series of matches. The games were intense, with teams strategizing and competing with all their might. The tournament was a great opportunity for students to showcase their sportsmanship, teamwork and competitive spirit. The teams demonstrated great sportsmanship and displayed a great level of respect and camaraderie toward each other. Though last-minute rules and regulations had to be enforced to make up for the swift matches, it was overall enjoyable and kept students engaged for as long as it needed to.

Tags