Students at River Valley High School had the option on March 17 to participate in a dodgeball tournament and an open mic in which they (and even some teachers) performed on stage. The day was filled with excitement, energy and creativity.
The dodgeball tournament was a highlight of the day, with teams of students competing against each other in a series of matches. The games were intense, with teams strategizing and competing with all their might. The tournament was a great opportunity for students to showcase their sportsmanship, teamwork and competitive spirit. The teams demonstrated great sportsmanship and displayed a great level of respect and camaraderie toward each other. Though last-minute rules and regulations had to be enforced to make up for the swift matches, it was overall enjoyable and kept students engaged for as long as it needed to.
In addition to the dodgeball tournament, the open mic day was also a great success. Students showcased their talents in a variety of ways, from singing and playing musical instruments to even performing with some teachers in the end. The atmosphere was electric, and the students were encouraging and supportive of one another. The open mic day was a great opportunity for students to express themselves creatively and develop their confidence in front of an audience. The audience was highly appreciative of the performances, cheering and applauding for each act. One act in particular was a duet between two friends of mine.
One performer who wished to remain anonymous had this to say: “There were many people who were really supportive even if I didn’t sound the greatest. I really enjoyed it and I’m thankful a lot of people didn’t judge and sang along with the chorus.” She then proceeded to tell me about how she prepared beforehand. Through the help and encouragement of many friends, did she overcome her anxiety and take the stage. She and her fellow performer’s were overjoyed by the crowd’s response and already began talking about what song they might do next should there be another open mic.
In conclusion, the dodgeball tournament and open mic day were a great success and a testament to the creativity, talent, and sportsmanship of the students at River Valley High. Congratulations to all the participants, and we hope to see more events like this in the future!