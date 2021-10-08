Once separately existing as Blairsville and Saltsburg Middle-High schools, the two now conjoin to form River Valley Middle and High School.
Beyond the name and mascot change, more programs have been formed and the district has seen an increase in student body, resulting in more participation among athletic teams and the groups who support them.
Even before the move of Saltsburg students to the Blairsville, now River Valley campus, intense changes were underway. The library, which had been shut for more than a year, began to see changes.
The removal of shelves, computers and even the librarian’s counter showed that something new was coming. Many of the last year’s seniors aided in the design and utility of the media center.
Unveiled on Sept. 28, the media center, officially named “The Panther’s Lair,” includes a café, video and audio recording studio, and a digital design center. All of these rooms will begin to house many of the new classes added to the River Valley curriculum.
One of the most noticeable changes was the new name, color and mascot. Before the school year ended last year, students began to brainstorm and vote on the new colors, mascot and name.
Once it was finally narrowed down to a few options, the entire student body voted and decided on the blue and black River Valley Panthers.
The undefeated varsity Panther football team has sparked lots of energy among the student body. Under the Friday night lights, the student section has been extremely supportive and enthusiastic.
With coordinated themes spanning from black-out to country day, the students have sure had loads of fun participating in the games. This student section is not only going to the football games but to the girls’ volleyball and the home cross country meet, hosted on Wednesday.
While a number of teachers and staff retired due to the changing and combining of schools, surprisingly, not a single faculty member was furloughed. In fact, several new faculty were hired.
Not only is there new staffing, but there are new courses. More than 40 new courses were added to the River Valley curriculum. Even more classes are in the worksof new courses, including the possibility of a Chinese/Mandarin class that has recently been talked about.