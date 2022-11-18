River Valley has been bustling with numerous activities this month.
Powderpuff Football
River Valley High School held its annual powderpuff football games on Nov. 9. In the first game, the freshman class competed against the sophomore class. The sophomores managed to come out of this game victorious. The next game was played by the juniors and seniors. The juniors prevailed in this game by a landslide, with a score of 28-8.
The championship game was set, and would be played between the sophomores and the defending 2021 champs, the juniors. It was a battle the whole game.
The juniors just inched by with a go-ahead score with a minute and 30 seconds left on the clock, thrown by Sara McConnell and caught by Carly Townsend.
“It was so thrilling to be down by four with a minute and 30 seconds left, then to throw a touchdown pass and win with the girls was just awesome!” McConnell said.
The returning champs were able to come back and win for the second year in a row. Next year, can they make it three in a row?
Food Bank Volunteers
The River Valley High School chapter of the National Honor Society participates in a monthly food bank volunteer event. The community of Saltsburg holds a food bank twice per month, typically on Wednesdays and Thursdays. It is held at the Saltsburg Community Center.
Mrs. Naysa Altmeyer is the River Valley NHS adviser. She coordinates student volunteers and tracks volunteer hours. The three pillars of National Honor Society are leadership, scholarship and service.
Volunteering at the food bank provides volunteer hours for students to gain community service opportunities.
“We are happy to arrange volunteer opportunities for River Valley students with the Saltsburg Food Bank,” Altmeyer said. “Their mission is an important part of both leadership and service lessons, which will serve students as they transition into adulthood.”
Students who volunteer help food bank organizers in a variety of ways. Weekly tasks vary from organizing bags of food or toiletry items, to delivering these bags to people of the community. As a member of the NHS, I can say it is a great way for us to give back to the Saltsburg community.
“It was rewarding being able to help and it was interesting learning about the process,” said Lukas Montgomery, another NHS volunteer.
Red Cross Blood Drive
On Nov. 3, River Valley School District sponsored a blood drive provided by the Red Cross.
All staff and students are eligible to participate provided they are over 16 years old. The blood drive took place in the high school upper gym running all day long from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The River Valley High School student council and class officers volunteered and dedicated their time to help pass out snacks and to register other students who were giving blood, helping make the process a little easier.
Mr. Jeremy Temple and Mrs. Karen Magalich, River Valley student council advisers, did a fantastic job making this possible; without their commitment, we would not have these great opportunities to get our students involved in.
Temple said the highlight of the drive was that, “We had a great turnout, great participation and collectively we contributed to a great cause!”