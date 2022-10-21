River Valley School District celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Wednesday with a schoolwide “Pink-Out” Day.
Many events and activities were offered for students to participate in, including a volleyball tournament, movies, games, crafts, weight room sessions and study hall. All activities were provided by River Valley faculty and staff sponsors.
Mrs. Naysa Altmeyer, River Valley’s National Honor Society adviser, took on the bulk of planning activities for high school students. NHS members helped to organize, plan and execute activities for their peers.
Mrs. Stacy Faulk, a River Valley Middle School teacher, planned activities for the middle school, and Mrs. Jean Ford, a district learning support teacher, organized a schoolwide pink T-shirt sale.
While Pink-Out Day is meant to be a fun and enjoyable day for students and staff, there is a bigger task at hand for all involved. The school is raising awareness of the need to support those around us who battle breast cancer and honoring those who have courageously battled cancer in the past. Aside from some of the fun activities in the school, other efforts helped to engage students in more philanthropic activities.
Some River Valley students have signed up to donate hair, which they will be doing at London’s Salon in Blairsville after school. Altmeyer will also be donating pumpkins and cards made by students to treatment centers to brighten everyone’s day.
All the proceeds students have paid to participate are donated to organizations that aim to ease the burden of battling cancer. One such organization includes Birdie’s Closet at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Birdie’s Closet was named in honor of Birdie Hintemeyer of the Bork Family Foundation. Birdie’s Closet is a resource center for women undergoing cancer treatment that provides them with wigs, hats, scarves and camisoles.
Not only does everyone participating owe great thanks to the teachers and NHS students for organizing and executing Pink-Out Day, but also to the kids who have put their time, energy and money toward a worthy cause.
For people who have struggled or been affected by breast cancer, just know you’re not alone — River Valley School District stands behind you. Altmeyer has shared that her mother is currently battling breast cancer and knowing other people that have been affected by it makes her feel less alone.
“Together we will rally against it! #noonefightsalone.” If you’re participating in Pink-Out, have fun, enjoy it and remember to support the cause!