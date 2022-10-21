River Valley Pink Out

Pictured, from left, are Naysa Altmeyer, Rylie Miller, Mia Duncan, Cheyenne Weimer, Amy Wang, Mrs. Heather Hartman, NHS co-adviser.

 River Valley High School

River Valley School District celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Wednesday with a schoolwide “Pink-Out” Day.

Many events and activities were offered for students to participate in, including a volleyball tournament, movies, games, crafts, weight room sessions and study hall. All activities were provided by River Valley faculty and staff sponsors.

Tags