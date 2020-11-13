This merry crew will be acting out the first two installments of the comedic melodrama “Check Please,” written by Jonathan Rand.
The play follows a young guy and girl in their attempts to find their significant others, only to come to the realization that the dating pool is full of eccentric and overbearing creatures. The group of actors, many of them veterans of the stage, are very enthusiastic about participating in this fall production.
“I am so excited to play the role of the Girl in our fall play,” said cast member Rachel O’Day. “With all of the negative in the world today, I am so grateful to have a place to get away from it all: the theater. I am having such a fun time and I can’t wait to see how our show comes together.”
This production will be supervised by returning director Ryan Corridoni, who has extensively overseen numerous musical performances done with the Saltsburg students.
When asked about how different this year would look with the circumstances accounted for, Corridoni said, “My drama students and I are so excited to still be able to produce a fall play this year, as working together brings light into our lives and gives us all something to look forward to in these unprecedented times.
“The selection of the play had everything to do with social distancing, masks, limited rehearsal time and cast size; however, we are still having fun, and I’m confident the final product will be very entertaining for our remote audience.”
After a less-than-welcome start to their school year, this performance will prove to be the much-needed escape for these eager, hopeful students.
The Saltsburg High School production of “Check Please” and “Check Please: Take 2” will be livestreamed on Dec. 4 and 5 (via Broadway On Demand). Admission and ticket prices are still pending.
Friends and family should use the school website for updates on how to view the performances.