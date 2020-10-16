Or so we thought.
Saltsburg High School decided that even a pandemic wasn’t strong enough to dull our school spirit. Thanks to the help of our principal, parents and the community as a whole, Homecoming 2020 was one of the best yet.
Tracy Richards, principal of Saltsburg Elementary School and Middle/High School, fought to plan and execute a fun and safe night for everyone involved.
As with every year, five girls from the senior class were voted onto the court: Kirstin Smith, Abbie Dickie, Eden Plowman, Alyssa Adams and Rachel O’Day. Due to the cancellation of Saltsburg’s prom this spring, the prom king and queen of the junior class were not able to be crowned.
In order to give the now-senior boys a chance in the spotlight, Richards also allowed five boys to be elected to the court: David Stuller, Tristan Roessler, Logan Bononni, Santino Bartolini and Gino Bartolini.
“We decided to recognize our seniors and plan the homecoming festivities on a Thursday evening instead of Friday during a football game,” Richards said, “in order to give our Saltsburg families, friends and community members the opportunity to attend.”
To kick off the festivities, Mike and Wendy Smith — along with the help of Mike and Amy Pletz — planned an exciting pep rally at the football field. The court, cheerleaders and football players had the chance to be involved in fun games against one another, including a “Fear Factor” eating game.
“Our kids have missed out on so many memorable moments and we wanted to make sure that this one wasn’t lost as well,” Mike Smith said, “The seniors have worked so hard to get to this point in their life ... we just thought getting a little normalcy back into their life would help.”
Some masked juniors and seniors were also permitted to attend the pep rally; they spread out on the sidelines and cheered on their classmates.
On Oct. 8, the homecoming events went exactly as planned. As per tradition, the evening started with a parade through town. The court, riding on the back of convertibles, waved to townspeople of all ages standing along the parade route.
Following the court’s introduction at the field, the seniors involved in fall sports were deservingly recognized. The Saltsburg Middle/High School band, directed by Mary Jo Fadden, then had everyone’s feet tapping with their impressive halftime show.
The 2020 Homecoming Court was then recognized, as each girl walked down the field with their escort and posed for pictures. With energy high, it was time for the moment everyone had been waiting for.
“Your 2020 homecoming king and queen are … David Stuller and Kirstin Smith!”
After many more pictures and lots of congratulations to our well-deserving king and queen, everyone headed home with a smile on their face.
“I’m beyond happy to be called queen this year and to become a role model for those around me,” Kirstin Smith expressed with excitement.
“I will continue to spread happiness and positivity in this town!”
On behalf of the entire senior class, we are incredibly grateful to have had this special evening. We would like to thank Richards, all the parents and everyone who supported us either in person or via the live-streaming on Facebook.
It has been hard to miss out on so many important moments due to the virus, but a night under the lights definitely made it all a little easier. I think Richards summed it up perfectly when she said, “Through all of the changes and restrictions this year, our students have been wonderful. I am glad we had the opportunity to provide them with a special evening.”