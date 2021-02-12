Earlier this year, students of Saltsburg High School organized and performed a live-action stage production.
This merry crew acted out the first two installments of the comedic melodrama “Check Please,” written by Jonathan Rand. The drama was performed Jan. 29 and 30 in front of a small select audience, in order to comply with health and building capacity regulations.
The first night’s performance was recorded and edited for those who were not able to attend.
The story follows a young guy and girl in their attempts to find their significant others, only to come to the realization that the dating pool is full of eccentric and overbearing creatures. The actors, many of them veterans of the stage and a few new faces, were very enthusiastic about participating in this production.
The production experienced a number of setbacks and delays in accordance to previous shifting state protocols. They called for patience and cooperation from the drama students, but they never lost hope. With practices beginning in October, the cast members are eager to finally show off their hard work.
The production was supervised by returning director Ryan Corridoni, who has overseen numerous musical performances done with the Saltsburg students.
In an earlier report, Corridoni discussed his prospects for the stage play.
“My drama students and I are so excited to still be able to produce a fall play this year, as working together brings light into our lives, and gives us all something to look forward to in these unprecedented times,” he said. “The selection of the play had everything to do with social distancing, masks, limited rehearsal time and cast size; however, we are still having fun, and I’m confident the final product will be very entertaining for our remote audience.”
After a less-than-welcome start to their school year, this performance proved to be the much-needed escape for these eager, hopeful students. There may have been a much smaller live audience than usual, but the laughs and ovations were just as rewarding and meaningful to the cast. They look forward to sharing those laughs with a larger group of people this weekend.
Senior Carolynn Bucco, a member of the cast, expressed her gratefulness and anticipation: “I’m so excited for everyone to see it this weekend. We worked hard while following the restrictions of the pandemic. We put our heart and souls into this play and it paid off! Everyone’s gonna love it.”
The Saltsburg High School production of “Check Please” and “Check Please: Take 2” will be broadcast Saturday and Sunday via Broadway On Demand. Viewing admission is free; however, viewers will need to create a free Broadway On Demand account with an email and a password of their choice.
Friends and family may visit the school website and reach out to cast members for updates on how to view the performance.