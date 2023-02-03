It may be chilly and far from spring, but the worker bees at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy are buzzing! January has been a busy month for students at Seeds, with all sorts of fun and action happening inside and outside the walls of the school.
The fourth-grade students have been working diligently and are seeing the fruition of a project that they have been working on since the beginning of the school year. A study collaboration with Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Mary Ellen Lohr has taken the students on a journey to 11 different countries.
The students were ecstatic when they learned that Lohr would be returning and paying them an in-person visit recently. Students involved in this collaboration have put a huge amount of work and dedication into this project.
The Seeds of Faith Christian Academy fourth-grade welcomed Lohr from her Semester at Sea trip on a cruise ship for 105 days. In an all-school assembly, the class sang a song from a famous musical. Then each one of the classmates delivered their prepared speeches about each country they had virtually visited. Lohr showed the school a video and a lot of pictures from the places she went to with her fellow shipmates.
At the end of her presentation, Lohr made the exciting announcement that she would be directing a musical at Seeds of Faith for her senior college project. To end the day, fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Susan Wilson and friends cooked up a bunch of popular dishes to share with everyone from some of the places that Lohr and the students had visited.
The anticipation for this assembly was electric! All students are eager to start rehearsals for the musical, with auditions for cast, stage, costume and set crews underway. The students feel they can’t thank Lohr enough for taking the fourth-grade class with her as an act of service.
With the month of January coming to a close, the second-grade class will soon be concluding its shoe collection drive. The original end date of Jan. 15 was extended, and with a goal of 2,500, the students are so close to reaching it with a current count of 2,250 pairs of shoes. Wow, second grade, that is a lot of shoes! The classroom is currently overflowing with bags upon bags full of shoes, and more are being brought in every day.
With the second grade being so close to the goal, they have offered some fun school incentives to get people to bring in more shoes before the collection ends this week. These incentives may or may not include silly string, for maximum chaos. The students know that they can probably never know the true impact that these shoes will have on hundreds of families, but as an act of service, this project benefits the giver and the recipient.
At Seeds of Faith, the recognition of gifts differing is appreciated. Students, teachers, family and friends of the school all work together to use their gifts to help others.
Near the end of last year, Apologetics teacher Tim Johnson wanted a way to use his God-given artistic skills to benefit his school and all the kids within its walls. Over several weeks, Johnson began painting illustrations for each month of the year to put into a calendar. The paintings included landscapes, still life, architecture and character illustrations. Each artwork has a Bible verse to go along with it that gives glory to God for each month. Through Johnson’s hard work and dedication, he raised more than $400 for the school. This act shows that no matter what your gifts are, you can use them to the glory of God.
The monthly dinners continue to be successful fundraisers. During Lent, the school will offer weekly fish dinners. Information will be posted on the website. Thanks to all the staff and volunteers who make these wonderful meals possible.
Basketball season is rolling on. Parents have stepped in to assist, as the school continues to search for a bus driver.
The students dream of spring in these cold months. With the second quarter having just wrapped up, everyone realizes that the school year is halfway over. At Seeds of Faith, teachers and staff continue to inspire students to work hard and to be a light of service in the community.