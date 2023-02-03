Seeds of Faith fourth-grade class

Pictured from left are Janessa Shaeffer, Paige Bontke, Brandon Crosby, Noah McMullen, Josephine Gillenwater, IUP student Mary Ellen Lohr, Addy Bredeson, Bryce Bieda, Jesiah Hopkins and Rei Fulmer.

 Susan Wilson/Seeds of Faith Christian Academy

It may be chilly and far from spring, but the worker bees at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy are buzzing! January has been a busy month for students at Seeds, with all sorts of fun and action happening inside and outside the walls of the school.

The fourth-grade students have been working diligently and are seeing the fruition of a project that they have been working on since the beginning of the school year. A study collaboration with Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Mary Ellen Lohr has taken the students on a journey to 11 different countries.