While these winter months have been quite dreary, Seeds of Faith Christian Academy has been keeping busy.
Coaches Corydon Metcalf and Lauren Bieda and their teams finished off their basketball season. The varsity and co-ed JV and elementary teams all worked incredibly hard this season. The varsity squad ended the season with an all-day tournament in Derry. It was a great season for Seeds of Faith, even with all the trials they had with weather and COVID-19 cases in the beginning. They worked hard to finish out strong and it paid off in the end. The athletes are looking forward to next year’s basketball season.
In addition to the sports events with SFCA, the high school chorus class has been out singing at various church events. Zion Lutheran Church had an Ash Wednesday service, at which a few students from the SFCA chorus class sang alongside the church’s choir. It was a great experience for the students, and the choir is looking forward to what events may happen in the future.
Even with the gloomiest months of the year, Seeds of Faith is still keeping busy. Students and staff are spreading light during dark times, and it looks like a bright future for Seeds of Faith Christian Academy.
SFCA was recently the beneficiary of blessings from Creekside United Methodist Church. For its January missions project, the church gathered information from teachers and then purchased and delivered many items for classroom use. Some of the things that have been donated are yellow beanbag chairs for the preschool, a laminated map of Pennsylvania, magnetic letters to be used for word and sentence construction, dry erase markers and supplies, pencil boxes already filled with classroom tools, and a supply of watercolor paper for Mr. Tim Johnson. They also gave bottled water and microwavable lunch items for emergency use, among many other needed items. All of the students and staff of Seeds of Faith are so grateful to have received these items. Thank you so much, Creekside United Methodist Church!
Mrs. Susan Wilson’s fourth-grade class will once again present the Easter message, “What Jesus Came to Do,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the academy at 181 Hudson Road, Creekside. The fifth- and sixth-grade students will join the fourth grade in presenting this profound message that will surely bless everyone.
Mrs. Marissa Bruno’s high school band will perform its spring concert that evening following the brief drama. Ms. Jeniece Duchon will also have many art pieces created by her students on display, and the Parent Teacher Foundation will serve refreshments. So bring your family, friends and neighbors and join Seeds of Faith for an evening of fellowship as we prepare ourselves for the Easter season. You will be blessed!
Johnson recently had two special classes with the third grade, teaching the beginning techniques for painting with watercolors. The students enjoyed working with Mr. Johnson, an artist who told the students he began studying watercolor painting in midlife. He encouraged the students to “mess around” and enjoy creating something beautiful.
Mrs. Rachel Partida returned this week from a trip to see family in Mexico. Mrs. Partida continued to meet virtually with her Spanish classes while on the trip. Students got a first-hand look at life in Mexico, meeting people and pets and “walking” the streets and roads to see the real life of our neighbors to the south. Welcome back, Mrs. Partida, and thank you for sharing your trip with us!