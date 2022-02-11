Seeds of Faith Christian Academy basketball teams have been working very hard this time of year. The season was delayed due to weather and COVID-19 complications, but now the games are in full swing.
The co-ed elementary and JV teams and the varsity teams are coming together to enjoy basketball. Coaches are Corydon Metcalf, Lauren Bieda and Khloe Echevarria. All three of these coaches are experts in the rules and tactics of the game and are a perfect fit for the SFCA students. It has been a very complicated season, but the SFCA Falcons will finish strong.
Senior Jade Vu, originally from Vietnam, is taking a Chinese Language course at Indiana University of Pennsylvania with Dr. Liu. On Tuesday evening, Feb. 1, at an evening presentation at the HUB on the IUP campus, Vu was the recipient of a scholarship to take the course with Dr. Liu. She was awarded the Han-Qiao Chinese Language Study Scholarship, and is taking CHIN 102 four days a week.
Vu’s mother tongue is Vietnamese, and she also speaks Mandarin Chinese and Spanish. During her presentation, Vu sang a song called “Painting” in Mandarin. Vu plans to major in psychology in college. She is grateful for the help and support of her houseparents, the Ashes; of Dr. Liu at IUP; and of her principal at Seeds of Faith, Mrs. Tracy VanHorn-Juart.
Two SFCA students had the opportunity to go to the PMEA Junior District Chorus, held at IUP last month. Katana Fulmer and Trinity Metcalf represented District 3 in this amazing educational and musical opportunity to perform with a large chorus. Both students say that they had an amazing time, and loved meeting the other students in the chorus. Fulmer said the songs “were super fun to sing and I loved the whole experience.”
Sophomore Jocelyn Santoro attended the PMEA District Band Festival, which was held on Friday, Jan. 28, at IUP. Santoro placed fifth in the district in trumpet. Santoro will now advance to the regional competition on March 11. Santoro appreciates the opportunity to “play music with other great musicians and the chance to make some friends along the way.” She also thanks her band director, Mrs. Marissa Bruno, for encouraging her to participate in the district competition.
Mrs. Stacey Marquez’s kindergarten class recently celebrated the 100th Day of School by dressing as 100-year-old humans. The group walked all over the school in a line, counting every step until each one reached 100.
The children marked their “spot” with a paper footprint, so all the school could see where they ended up.