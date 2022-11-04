Seeds of Faith chickens

Students at Seeds of Faith are caring for a flock of chickens. Pictured from left are Noah McMillen, Camden Dietrich, Noah Kantz and Tyler Kratz.

 Deb Caldwell/Seeds of Faith Christian Academy

October was a busy and enjoyable month at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy. Elementary students were able to take part in a famous autumn tradition: the pumpkin patch. Students from preschool age through fourth grade were able to head to the newly established pumpkin patch, The Rustic Ranch, and tour around the farm.

The children picked out the pumpkin of their dreams and enjoyed a day full of fun and fall activities, such as hayrides, a corn maze, a corn pit and a farm petting zoo. The new pumpkin patch is located on Rustic Lodge Road in White Township. All the elementary students thank The Rustic Ranch for providing them with such a day of fun!

