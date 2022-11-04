October was a busy and enjoyable month at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy. Elementary students were able to take part in a famous autumn tradition: the pumpkin patch. Students from preschool age through fourth grade were able to head to the newly established pumpkin patch, The Rustic Ranch, and tour around the farm.
The children picked out the pumpkin of their dreams and enjoyed a day full of fun and fall activities, such as hayrides, a corn maze, a corn pit and a farm petting zoo. The new pumpkin patch is located on Rustic Lodge Road in White Township. All the elementary students thank The Rustic Ranch for providing them with such a day of fun!
Speaking of farms, Seeds of Faith has begun its own agriculture practice. The newest guests at the school are a happy family of 14 chickens. Students will be able to watch these birds grow from baby chicks to fully fledged adult birds. Not only have these chickens changed the head count at Seeds of Faith, but these simple birds have encouraged kids to move out of their comfort zones. Children who in the past wouldn’t have enjoyed bugs or insects have found enjoyment in catching all sorts of critters to feed the chickens. The chicks thank all the kids for the lovely snacks!
Students also enjoy holding, feeding and visiting the chickens any chance they get. The project of the chickens was organized by Deb Caldwell, the school’s history and English teacher. With this new project, every class within the school enjoys a weekly rotation of feeding the chickens. Seeds of Faith’s goal with these birds is to teach children about caring for something larger than themselves and cultivate a product to fruition. Students and faculty are anxiously waiting for the flock to start hatching some eggs.
Another annual event that took place in the school was Grandparents Day. The grandparents of students from preschool through fourth grade were able to get a blast from the past and spend a day with their loved ones at the school and revive some old school memories. Students performed songs and recited Bible verses for their grandparents. After the ceremony, grandparents were presented with handmade art from their grandchildren and were able to stay at the school and follow their grandchildren through their day. Grandparents were also provided with sweet treats that they could share with their grandchildren. A special thanks to all who attended and all the teachers, parents and staff who made this event possible.
Mrs. Wilson’s fourth-grade class continues to track Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Mary Ellen Lohr as she studies aboard the World Odyssey in her Semester at Sea. Students have located continents and various countries as Lohr has reported her travels. Next stops will be Cyprus, followed by Jordan, Kenya, India and Dubai, before flying back home to Indiana County.
The students look forward to Lohr’s video messages from each country, and they now claim her as their friend. They will meet her in person in January, when she will be officially welcomed by SFCA students, staff and faculty in an all-school assembly to welcome her home and hear more about her travels. This has been a profound educational journey that Lohr and the fourth-grade students have been traveling.
Seeds of Faith enjoys holding events for the public, and coming up next is a Veterans Day program to be held today beginning at 12:45 p.m. Seeds of Faith welcomes the families of veterans to join in the event. Refreshments will be provided by the PTF, and pins will be given to all those who have served or who are in service. The program will take place at the school at 181 Hudson Road in Willett, near Creekside.
From the success of October, Seeds of Faith is excited to jump into November with its best foot forward. The school year is flying by fast and students have been working hard.
Excitement is always building to see what comes next for the school.