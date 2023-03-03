Lights, camera, eggs? Seeds Of Faith Christian Academy has been brimming with excitement, as the business of spring is getting to all the students. Winter is still in the atmosphere, but the recent warm weather has inspired not only the human members but also the feathered residents of the school to get to work.
A fun thing that happened at the school is that the first chicken eggs have been delivered in the chicken coop! For the beginning of this school year, the faculty and school board approved an agricultural project to raise some chickens. The chicks came to us as small birds, but have now developed into grown-up, egg-laying chickens. The teachers and students are so proud! But the chickens haven’t been the only stars at the academy.
The curtain call has been given, and rehearsal for the musical “Annie” is well underway in the after-school hours. Roles were cast at the beginning of this month and every actor is eager to keep working through the scenes. Director and Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Mary Ellen Lohr has been an absolute blessing to the project. She has the natural ability to help students and push them to achieve. As a bystander, this reporter notes the difference from rehearsal one to now, and the rapid improvement is incomprehensible. With direct leadership skills, Lohr has been sharing her gifts with students and helping them grow and gain the confidence boost they need to put on a show. And the musical has drawn in an old friend. SFCA alumnus Hunter Baily has come back to join in on the fun, performing in the role of Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. The excitement is enough to start drawing people in even before show day, as observers and supporters watch the progress.
This month, the student body celebrated heart health by participating in a jumping-rope competition. Believe it or not, one of the best exercises to keep a healthy heart is jumping rope! Near Valentine’s Day, each grade faced off in an ultimate jumping battle, and a winner from each grade was selected to compete in a final round. The face-off took place during an all-school assembly, where members were cheered on and the grand winner had a total of 157 jumps. Wow!
The jumping competition wasn’t the only reason for the gathering. The school came together to hear and celebrate the Dietrich family and their heart-hero child. The entire school got to meet the youngster and learn about total anomalous pulmonary venous return (TAPVR) from his parents. Every grade got to learn about the preschooler’s amazing journey, taken by necessity at such a young age. Pun intended, it is safe to say that the story is heart-rending, and that every student has a new perspective on heart health.
To wrap up February at the academy, we had a visitor from Indiana Alliance Church. Pastor Rick Cessna, youth director at the church, presented a message at the weekly chapel service titled, “Stay Tapped Into Jesus!” With spring slowly chugging its way along, students were given a Bible-based demonstration on tapping tree sap from sugar maple trees. While the whole school couldn’t gather in the woods, Pastor Rick brought the woods to Seeds of Faith, enabling students to watch the demonstration via video. From identifying the trees to finally enjoying the syrup, students got to see the whole process of making maple syrup.
And regarding eating, yet another fun event was held as a school fundraiser. Members and supporters of the cast of the musical gathered together to sponsor a pie social. Heavenly, home-baked pies were auctioned off and the students raised more than $2,400! Bidders and those who came to witness the action saw that the students were (and still are) ecstatic over the success of the event. Elementary student Brandon Crosby Jr. was the high bidder who got to participate in some pie-to-face shenanigans, as he gently tossed a whipped cream pie into art teacher Miss Jeniece Duchon’s face. What a gentleman! Generosity and joy flooded through the school doors that night, and the excitement was palpable. With the donation of time and pies, Seeds of Faith students can rest soundly, knowing that their musical is on!
February may be notorious for being slow-paced, but not at Seeds! The school is dedicated to keeping students serving the Lord and moving forward in their education. Every day of the school year, Seeds of Faith students find a new accumulation of bonds in friendship and service. If one is willing to look deeper than surface-level, the tie that binds becomes more obvious as time goes by.