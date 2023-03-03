Seeds of Faith musical

Seeds of Faith students rehearsed for an upcoming production of “Annie.” Pictured from left, are IUP student Mary Ellen Lohr, director; Janessa Schaeffer, Josephine Gillenwater, Aria McNeal, Paige Bontke and Rei Fulmer.

 Seeds of Faith Christian Academy

Lights, camera, eggs? Seeds Of Faith Christian Academy has been brimming with excitement, as the business of spring is getting to all the students. Winter is still in the atmosphere, but the recent warm weather has inspired not only the human members but also the feathered residents of the school to get to work.

A fun thing that happened at the school is that the first chicken eggs have been delivered in the chicken coop! For the beginning of this school year, the faculty and school board approved an agricultural project to raise some chickens. The chicks came to us as small birds, but have now developed into grown-up, egg-laying chickens. The teachers and students are so proud! But the chickens haven’t been the only stars at the academy.

