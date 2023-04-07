Does it feel hot in here? With the abundance of heat lamps, it just may!
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy students are unable to contain their excitement for the summer heat. Oh, wait! The heat isn’t for the students, but rather the chicks. This month has been one of new life and hustling and bustling. with many events and the new addition of a chicken nursery.
At the beginning of last school year, when the school had decided to start a chicken agriculture program to teach children about the importance of maintaining a project on their own, no one expected it to grow into what it has now. At the start of this month, students started on a hatchery project that was led by high school history teacher Deb Caldwell and school nurse Jennifer Sleppy. Through an array of events that could better be explained through a cinematic montage, all the necessary materials were gathered to start the project.
While other schools may just use one incubator, things are done differently at Seeds. Through the kind donations of eggs and equipment, in the end an amassed three incubators were in use. Students eagerly counted down the days and got to learn valuable lessons of life and loss. When the day came, some eggs hatched and some didn’t. The ones that hatched were exciting and the ones that didn’t taught children a valuable lesson in life of dealing with loss. Doing projects like this leaves all sorts of doors open for experimentation and observation, which are key components in the learning format at Seeds. Giving students opportunities to do nontraditional projects like starting a chicken hatchery is one of the great ways students are pushed to try new things at Seeds of Faith.
Presentation of the musical “Annie” is now right around the corner, and the nervous excitement is surging through the minds and hearts of the cast. Their efforts only keep building as they are going to be stepping up their practice time each evening by an hour. One of the great things about a musical is that it doesn’t just teach students important skills such as public speaking and pushing themselves to try new things; it also forces them to learn time management and self-discipline.
With the amassing levels of homework, plus the musical, it can be a trial for students to manage their time. The musical is a lot of whimsical fun at times, but it is also a huge team effort that requires time, work and unwavering dedication. Much of the cast’s extracurricular time is spent in the school, and onlookers are proud to say that it is obvious how hard each and every student is working to put on this presentation. The musical will be presented to the public on April 20, 21 and 22, with an admission of $5. Come and enjoy this spectacular presentation. Space is limited.
The spring concert was held March 31. Music teacher Mrs. Sarah McAdoo led the junior and senior high choruses in sacred songs, and the Bucket Ensemble and student orchestras enhanced the program with interesting and lively music. Student piano soloists played well-practiced pieces for the enjoyment of the audience. Art teacher Jeniece Duchon arranged an exhibit of student artwork displayed near the auditorium, and concert-goers were asked to vote for a favorite piece. Duchon will announce the winners soon. Directed by fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Susan Wilson, students presented the Easter short drama “What Jesus Came to Do,” with singing and a dramatic procession. This inspiring evening proves that the arts are alive and thriving at Seeds of Faith.
Standardized testing will be part of several school days later on in April. The Iowa Assessments will be administered to grades three through seven the week of April 24. High school students will sit for the SAT, and students in grades eight and nine will take the PSAT that same week. Our school will be unusually quiet, as students hunker down and do their best on these valuable assessments. Administrator and Principal Tracy VanHorn-Juart noted the importance of this annual measurement of learning: “These tests help our staff identify areas for improvement, while boosting the overall work efficiency of our students.”
As the school year winds down ever so slowly at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, the excitement of summer only grows as each student plans out a dream vacation. The teachers may also have some fun ideas in mind! But for now, instead of getting lost in every summer fantasy imaginable, students will keep working hard and pushing themselves to be the best they can be every day of the year.