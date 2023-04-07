Seeds of Faith play

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy recently presented “What Jesus Came to Do” as part of the spring concert. Students dramatized carrying the burdens of humanity, which were released by the death and resurrection of Jesus. The players are, from left, Addy Bredison, Janessa Schaeffer, Bryce Bieda, Brandon Crosby, Page Bontke, Josephine Gillenwater and Jesiah Hopkins.

 Kristy Peterka/Seeds of Faith Christian Academy

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy students are unable to contain their excitement for the summer heat. Oh, wait! The heat isn’t for the students, but rather the chicks. This month has been one of new life and hustling and bustling. with many events and the new addition of a chicken nursery.

