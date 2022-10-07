This year, Mrs. Susan Wilson’s fourth-grade class at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy has been tracking Mary Ellen Lohr, a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on her Semester at Sea.
So far, Lohr has been to Amsterdam, Portugal and Morocco, and she has just arrived in Spain. Using the world map in the classroom, students locate each continent and country she is traveling to next. The students have been getting their Chromebooks out to research interesting, fun facts to teach Lohr about each country, like places for her to visit and interesting foods she may want to try, and then send them to Mary Ellen via seamail. In return, Lohr sends videos and pictures back to the class on her last day in each country. The students have created posters of these pictures and display them in the hallway for the entire student body to view and learn from, along with the class.