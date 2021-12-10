Mrs. Susan Wilson’s fourth-grade class at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy had the pleasure of decorating the school’s live, donated Christmas tree. The Christmas tree was set up by Gregg VanHorn. He is the president of the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association. The tree was donated by Laurie Kuzneski, on the day she was looking for her own tree, and she wanted to pay one forward.
Wilson’s class was able to have the responsibility of decorating this tree. The class hand-made all natural ornaments. They took pinecones and pieces of paper towel rolls and covered them in peanut butter. They coated these with birdseed.
There were also anonymous donors who contributed lights to put on the tree, along with a manger scene.
If you drive by the school, you can see the tree, a product of school and community effort, right by the front doors.
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy’s third-grade teacher, Mrs. Shanda Buterbaugh, has given her students the opportunity to teach others about multiple things.
Artist and third-grader Rei Fulmer has had the experience of being an art teacher in her handwriting class. The class is full of great artists, and if they return their work, they receive prizes.
Fulmer has said that she enjoys “teaching” and that it is extremely fun. Her “class” is held every Friday for 15 minutes, as part of handwriting instruction. She teaches her classmates how to draw animals, and Buterbaugh has said that this has helped improve the handwriting of all of her students.
The class has been in the process of learning how to write in cursive, and this has also been improving.
Recently at Seeds of Faith, the elementary school has started swim lessons at the YMCA in Indiana. The students have mostly enjoyed it, with a large majority of students showing great interest in swimming. Their swimming unit began in October and ends in late December. Two of our third-grade reporters, Levi Echevarria and Bryce Bieda, got the scoop from first- and second-grade swimmers.
Echevarria reported that first-graders greatly enjoyed swimming, for they unanimously voted yes when asked if they enjoyed it. Most of them enjoyed using pool noodles and jumping off the diving board. Only two first-graders can swim in the deep end, however.
Bieda reported that second grade also enjoyed swimming. It was unanimous. First-graders just liked the swimming part of it, for they referred to it as “fun.” According to Bieda, two of the second-graders can swim in the deep end of the pool. The rest of the students preferred the shallow end.
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy has been thriving this first year in the new location. Everyone is grateful for the beautiful, comfortable building, and for the prayers and community support as we begin our journey together on Hudson Road.
SFCA wishes everyone a happy Christmas and a safe and blessed New Year in 2022.