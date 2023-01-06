Seeds of Faith Christian Academy had an event-filled holiday season with celebration from all ages.
The entire student body worked tirelessly for their annual Christmas concert and to prepare for caroling in their communities. A student favorite event was caroling at one of the local churches in the Creekside area. Within the early hours of a December morning, students gathered on a hayride and traveled down the road to Harmony Grove Lutheran Church. The hayride was provided by Gregg Van Horn, president of both Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association. This event served as a smaller practice version to prepare students for their larger Christmas concert, and every student performed beautifully! From stunning instrumental displays from the band members, to group chorus performances that gave homage to giddy, classic seasonal songs, all musical numbers were performed flawlessly. Students loved performing for the small crowd of parents and church members and visitors, but were eager to demonstrate their skills on a larger level.
A few weeks before Christmas, students gathered at Indiana Alliance Church for their final performance of the calendar year. Music Director Mrs. Sarah McAdoo worked with students all semester to memorize poems, learn new songs and incorporate motions and movements to music. This night was not only nerve-wracking, but also an evening full of fellowship and catching up before the final end-of-the-school season for the year.
The night began with the younger grades performing a playful skit to the tune of some of their favorite holiday music. The skits and singing by students from kindergarten through fourth grade were filled with giggles, smiles and lots of candy canes. Considering the age range, audience members were impressed by their quick listening ears and respectful attitudes while on stage.
Following the younger grades, the middle and high school pianists, guitarists, bucket players and band members performed elegant serenades they had been preparing all semester. From rocking out during bucket playing, to becoming trapped in the soft singing breath of the violin, a variety of skilled individuals demonstrated their talents. To wrap up performances for the night, the high school chorus gathered and sent out the night in style! With smiles all around and audience participation through the final cues, the room was lit with electric heartbeats of joy. The concert was then concluded with a prayer over students and families for the holiday season and a special gift to McAdoo.
McAdoo said the students gave “a wonderful concert, on an evening filled with Christmas spirit, music and fellowship, with not only the Seeds families but also members of our communities. I’m very proud of all the students’ hard work and courage performing in front of so many people.”
In the past, Indiana artist and Bible professor Tim Johnson has donated his own time to teach a watercolor painting technique to the elementary students. Last spring, Johnson presented an exhibition of his work at the time of the Easter program at the school and donated the proceeds of sales from that exhibition to the school.
On the heels of that fundraiser, Johnson began to make selections of his work for a calendar for 2023. The school took orders for the calendar last school year, and the finished product arrived this year in time for Christmas. Twelve beautiful pieces by Johnson are accompanied by a matching scripture. The school is blessed to have such a talented and giving teacher on staff. Thank you, Mr. Johnson!
To spread holiday cheer throughout our community and beyond, the second-grade class at Seeds of Faith decided to take part in a fundraising act of service. The second-graders united to create a shoe collection drive in hopes of serving those less fortunate than themselves and living in developing countries. Monetary proceeds from the shoe drive will benefit the development of a sports field at the school.
Second-grade teacher Mrs. Shannon Miller said that shoes can be dropped off at the school or at Santoro Chiropractic until Jan. 13, so there is still time to help with the fundraiser.
“It has been such a blessing to organize this fundraiser and see all the shoes being brought in,” Miller said. “We currently have 830 pairs of shoes. My second-grade class has been a tremendous help in rubber-banding the pairs of shoes together and packing 25 pairs to a bag, and they’ve been doing it with joyful hearts.”