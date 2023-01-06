Seeds of Faith D.C. trip

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy students recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to see the capital of the United States and to visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Shown in the front row, from left, are Parker Sleppy, Eric Tsai, Patrick Sleppy, Joshua Biddle, Jessiah Roadmen, Adrionna Varner, Lorelai Gillenwater, Alaynna Henry and Faye Liu. In the back row, from left, are Macey Sleppy, Helen Dias, Sofia Chiu, Jayden Kehathilwe, Reagan Boring, Corydon Metcalf, Landon Bieda, Jocelyn Santoro, Noble Ditch, Eddie Lee, Grace Reeger, Alan Tsai and Evan Chen.

 Jeff Santoro/Submitted photo

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy had an event-filled holiday season with celebration from all ages.

The entire student body worked tirelessly for their annual Christmas concert and to prepare for caroling in their communities. A student favorite event was caroling at one of the local churches in the Creekside area. Within the early hours of a December morning, students gathered on a hayride and traveled down the road to Harmony Grove Lutheran Church. The hayride was provided by Gregg Van Horn, president of both Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association. This event served as a smaller practice version to prepare students for their larger Christmas concert, and every student performed beautifully! From stunning instrumental displays from the band members, to group chorus performances that gave homage to giddy, classic seasonal songs, all musical numbers were performed flawlessly. Students loved performing for the small crowd of parents and church members and visitors, but were eager to demonstrate their skills on a larger level.

