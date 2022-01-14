Seeds of Faith had a very inspiring holiday season, which was full of various activities. They did lots of caroling, decorating and really using the holiday season to show the school’s passion for what they stand for. It has been a great season for everybody.
The school hosted a Christmas concert, held at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Indiana on Dec. 10. The Christmas concert featured the SFCA band, the elementary chorus and the high school student body singing various seasonal songs. Everyone had a good time, and it was a success. The students worked hard in preparation for the event, and it paid off in the end.
Marissa Bruno, music teacher at Seeds of Faith, led the high school in singing “Christmas Lullaby,” “Tiny Little Baby” and “All I Want for Christmas.” First- through fourth-graders sang “Emanuel” and “Jesus Born on This Day.” The middle and high school band ensemble played “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” “Hope Has Come” and “Carol of the Bells.” For the finale of the event, the whole school got together and sang “Joy to the World” as the crowd sang along. Everyone left the concert with Christmas cheer. Bruno would like to thank the sound team at CMA, which is Mr. and Mrs. Lee Goehring.
Bruno also led the students in a caroling event at Plum Creek Presbyterian Church, which is just around the corner from Seeds of Faith. The elementary classes originally planned to bundle up and walk the short distance to the church, but they ended up traveling on a hay wagon behind a tractor driven by Luke VanHorn, Washington Township supervisor.
Teachers and students were welcomed by Pastor Travis Trimble, his family and the congregation. Everyone appreciated the kind welcome, and students received a Christmas treat as they departed. The hayride back to school was invigorating, with everyone bundled up against the wind. At Plum Creek’s invitation, Seeds of Faith hopes to make this an annual tradition.
Seeds of Faith Academy had the opportunity to send four of the Advanced Art students to paint windows at Renda Broadcasting, the radio station located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets in downtown Indiana. Jeniece Duchon, Seeds of Faith art teacher, picked four of her strongest artists to attend this outing: Sophia Chiu, Jade Vu, Trinity Metcalf and Katana Fulmer. Three Christmas gnomes were painted on the windows.
Students from kindergarten through fourth grade made tree ornaments for the school Christmas tree on display in the main entrance to the school, and for the tree in the window at Kenly Insurance, also on Philadelphia Street in Indiana. Toys for Tots were collected while the ornaments were on display at Kenly Insurance.
The art students enjoyed painting, and the final product showed their hard work. They worked together and had an amazing time with each other, laughing and painting together. When given an opportunity like this, the students enjoy school more and more, as they spend quality time with their teachers and friends. Seeds of Faith gives all of the students the ability to have one-on-one time with the teacher, and it makes learning even more enjoyable.
All in all, the students and teachers at Seeds of Faith had a blessed holiday season.