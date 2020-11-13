Their goal is to share God’s love through His son, Jesus Christ. They also have a health and medical field. Each year, the medical part of Samaritan’s Purse places hundreds of doctors, dentists and other medical professionals in volunteer-welcoming short-term service with hospitals and clinics in the world’s least-developed countries.
This year, Seeds of Faith Christian Academy has decided that classes in grades K-12 will fill shoeboxes to donate to Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child project.
Operation Christmas Child is a project that sends shoeboxes filled with essential items and a toy to children in need. Some of the products that will be donated and put into most of these boxes are beach balls, dolls, personal care items (such as toothbrushes or hairbrushes), stuffed animals, pencils, notebooks and much more. For each box, you can choose to send it to either a boy or girl from ages 2 to 14. Each year, all of the shoeboxes go to countries all over the world.
When the children receive these shoeboxes, they put a smile on their faces. For many, it is the first time they have ever received a gift. We are entering a season of giving. Our school couldn’t think of a better way to give back and also show God’s love.