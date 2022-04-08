Seeds of Faith Christian Academy will have a fine arts evening at the academy tonight, located at 181 Hudson Road, Creekside.
Students will present “What Jesus Came To Do,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. The children in fourth, fifth and sixth grades will all be participating in the play. Mrs. Susan Wilson, fourth-grade teacher, is the director, and she and the students have put a lot of work into preparation for the play.
Following the drama, Mrs. Marissa Bruno, the music director at Seeds of Faith, will proudly present the band, consisting of students in grades four through 12, and show all of the hard work the students put into preparing for this spring concert.
The pieces featured in the concert will be “The Star Spangled Banner,” “We Shall Overcome,” “Behold Our God,” “Let’s Go Band,” “Blue Jam Slam” and, last but not least, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Disney animated film “Encanto.” The students are very excited to play this selection of songs and have worked very hard to perfect each and every one of these pieces.
Art teacher Ms. Jeniece Duchon will present the artwork of students in various grades, in a display of the work down the halls of the school. Bible teacher Tim Johnson, a watercolor artist, will offer several of his pieces for sale by donation, as a fundraiser for refurbishing the kitchen at the school.
The entire school assembled this week for a presentation by Grant Kemmerer of the Wild World of Animals, located at Bentleyville. Kemmerer introduced staff and students to a variety of birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals. There are more than 200 animals at Wild World, many of them retired, injured or rescued.
Students enjoyed learning about the beautiful serval, a little cat that purrs and can quickly devour whole animals. The sounds of the kookaburra, the movement of the snake-necked turtle, and Amy, the two-toed sloth, who enjoyed exploring the underside of the table, were some of the amazing sights and sounds. The peregrine falcon was a favorite, since the Falcon is the mascot of Seeds of Faith.
Recently, Seeds of Faith has been raising money for the cats and dogs at Four Footed Friends. SFCA figured it was a good time to raise money for the facility because there are so many animals in the shelter currently. Lots of animals need to be adopted and so the school had the fundraiser.
High school students sold baked goods for $1 each item, with students contributing by either buying or making goods, or spending time at the big table in the lobby during lunch hours to sell the goods. In all, the students raised $1,156, a dollar at a time. This money will go toward improving the pets’ quality of life while living at the facility and waiting for their forever home.
The students and adviser Chris McLaughlin delivered the check on Saturday, and the staff at Four Footed Friends were very grateful.
If you are currently in the market for a new pet, Four Footed Friends has a houseful for you to choose from.
Please consider giving some of the pets at Four Footed Friends a new home!