No student at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy was lacking in spirit this November! The school has officially been thrust into the holiday season, but the first of many events happening in the school recently was much larger than just celebrating for the sake of fun.
The school gave a presentation and program to all veterans who were able to attend. Students performed in the form of song, band, public speech and even presented some original research they conducted on the history of America’s involvement in war. Veterans who attended were presented with large, blooming red flowers and a verbal thank-you for their service. The school also provided sweet treats for attendees to enjoy.
Several veterans presented their stories and shared their experiences with students. Seeds of Faith was happy to invite and entertain the county’s veterans for the afternoon and would be overjoyed to welcome them again. We cannot thank our freedom fighting veterans enough.
The Thanksgiving spirit has flooded into the school. Through the last weeks of the month, students enjoyed a turkey dinner provided by the school, and the younger grades put on performances for their families. Throughout the day, many students were asked to be thinking about things that they themselves were thankful for. Each and every student was able to give a heart-felt answer for all that they have been given within their lives.
Sometimes in school, it seems that only the elementary grades are having fun, but recently seventh through 12th grade got to go on an eventful excursion. Bright and early in the morning, before dawn even peeked over the sky, students gathered on a bus and headed down to Washington, D.C. Everyone spent the day in excitement and got a possibly once-in-a-lifetime experience. All students were given a tour of the Capitol building and got to marvel at the timeless and immaculate architecture. Everyone was provided with a video of the history of the Capitol and got to tour the building and all of its watchful statues of American heroes. An informed, experienced tour guide gave students secretive insights and information on all the paintings and artistic works within the building. But the whole trip wasn’t all just smiles and sunshine.
After the students left the Capitol, they were able to participate in learning more about one of the darker times in history. After the Capitol, students traveled to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. It is very important for students to become educated about this time in history, so they can create a better future for all, rather than repeat past mistakes. Every student agreed that this experience gave them a new perspective on their own lives and inspired them to aid one another if they notice an injustice occurring.
Mrs. Susan Wilson’s fourth-grade class continues to connect with IUP senior and Semester at Sea penpal Mary Ellen Lohr, who recently embarked on the final destination of her world tour of Europe, Asia, Africa and North America. Lohr will arrive in Mumbai, India, on Dec. 11. Mumbai, formerly called Bombay, is the commercial and entertainment center on the west coast of India.
As Lohr’s Semester at Sea comes to an end, the class would like to thank her for sharing this amazing educational experience and allowing the students to travel remotely with her. Over the 105 days of the journey, Lohr has visited 11 countries and 11 cities on three continents. Wilson and all the students agree that sitting in class on a sailing ship while watching whales swim outside the classroom windows, enjoying the sunset over the Indian Ocean while studying and eating foods from all over the world are a far cry from what the students experience in their school days at Seeds of Faith. But thanks to Lohr and her study aboard the World Odyssey, the students have a real good idea about what may be learned and experienced studying in a Semester at Sea. Thank you, Mary Ellen, and God bless you!
The monthly to-go dinner will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, with pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. Orders must be placed at the school by Monday. The cost is $10 for a full meatloaf dinner. To order a dinner for takeout, call the school at (724) 463-7719.
Students continue to participate in a fundraiser for the sports field that involves collecting gently used and new shoes, to be exchanged for funding. There is an Angel Tree at the school, and students have taken tags to help provide for some children in need. And the traditional Samaritan’s Purse shoe boxes have been turned in by students at their home churches. With all the excitement bursting from the doors of Seeds of Faith, December promises to be a flourishing time of year!