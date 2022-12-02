Seeds of Faith veterans assembly

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy recently honored and remembered veterans with a special program at the school. Pictured with Mrs. Susan Wilson, fourth-grade teacher at the podium, and music teacher Mrs. Sarah McAdoo at the piano, students in the foreground are, from left, Grace Reeger, Camden Dietrich, Noah McMullen, Trinity Metcalf and Patrick Sleppy.

 Seeds of Faith Christian Academy

No student at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy was lacking in spirit this November! The school has officially been thrust into the holiday season, but the first of many events happening in the school recently was much larger than just celebrating for the sake of fun.

The school gave a presentation and program to all veterans who were able to attend. Students performed in the form of song, band, public speech and even presented some original research they conducted on the history of America’s involvement in war. Veterans who attended were presented with large, blooming red flowers and a verbal thank-you for their service. The school also provided sweet treats for attendees to enjoy.

