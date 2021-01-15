At the beginning of last year, the students at Saltsburg High School would have never believed that we would be ending 2020 with masks at the top of our Christmas lists and a brand-new knowledge of what it’s like to be an online student.
After returning to a more “normal” schedule for a few months in the fall, the Blairsville-Saltsburg school board had to make the difficult decision to transition back to online learning. With the increasing cases in Pennsylvania, the board members decided that virtual learning was the safest option for everyone.
Students came back to school after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30; to be more specific — school came to us. We have been following the regular bell schedule throughout each day, logging into Google Meet for each class. The teachers have all been working hard to ensure that each lesson is as similar as possible to how it would be in-person. Classroom discussions and lectures are continuing on; the only difference now is remembering to “mute” and “unmute” yourself!
Mr. Geoffrey Dixon, an English teacher at Saltsburg, expressed the importance of looking out for each other in these hard times.
“Some days it’s been nice just to have some class discussion and laugh together,” Dixon said. “Mental and emotional health and social well-being have to be considered before we worry too much about classwork, tests and grades.”
We are all grateful to have access to technology, and to continue being able to learn despite the difficult circumstances.
“I think that, as teachers, one of our most important responsibilities at this time is to do what we can to keep the environment of our learning, be that virtual, hybrid or fully in-person, as normal as possible,” Dixon said. “Google Meets aren’t as effective as being face to face, but there are steps we can take to make it enjoyable.”
The seniors in Dixon’s College in High School English class recently studied George Orwell’s “1984.” During their designated class time each day, the students engaged in a discussion just as they would in person. As English classes are often discussion-based, the ability to still interact with each other via technology was extremely important.
Makenzie Simpson, a student in the class, noted the significance of how important this communication was to her: “My favorite lesson was probably ‘1984’ because we all participated and interacted with each other at a time where we were mostly separated.”
Staring at a screen all day is definitely not ideal, so teachers often encourage students to take advantage of any opportunity to take a break from our computers. Google Meets are not held on Wednesdays, giving students and teachers a much-needed break from full days on our laptops. Instead, students are given assignments to do at their own pace, and teachers are available to help through email or Google Chat.
Everyone is doing their best to make the most out of our situation. In the midst of the holiday season last month, there were plenty of opportunities for fun virtual activities. It brightened students’ days to see Christmas trees behind teachers, or to occasionally hear festive music playing in the background.
History teacher Ms. Sharon Highberger summed up the struggles of online learning, as well as the lessons that it has taught.
“The pandemic has forced us to teach and learn remotely and, as with all things, there are pros and cons, but the aspect I miss most is the interaction with the students,” she said. “I miss seeing their faces light up when they learn something new. Perhaps we will all learn to appreciate each other a bit more now.”
Highberger didn’t let the pandemic stop her from spreading Christmas cheer. She sent a handwritten note and a scratch-off ticket to all of the students in her homeroom. A few days before break, they opened their cards together during the virtual homeroom period.
A new year means a new start! The school board met again on Jan. 6 to discuss the plan for returning back to school. They decided that we would begin following a hybrid learning model on Jan. 11. This means that the students report to school in two different cohorts. Cohort A attends in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, while cohort B attends virtually.
The opposite occurs on Thursdays and Fridays, and everyone learns remotely on Wednesdays. Those who are attending brick-and-mortar will be required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing; the desks will be wiped down between class periods.
Beginning Monday, students will have three options: remaining fully virtual, following the hybrid schedule or attending in-person four days a week.
The last year has been hard on everyone, but the students and faculty at Saltsburg High School are staying strong by sticking together.
“Even though this year has been difficult, the students are making the best of it, and we are working to get back to normal as soon as we can,” said junior Madison Prenni.
While we would much rather be learning in-person five days a week, we are thankful just to be taking a step in the right direction.