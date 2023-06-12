RiverValley.jpg

Gov. Josh Shapiro administration officials announced 12 student winners of the 2023 How to Prevent a Tick Bite Lyme Art Contest, including three winners from Blairsville Elementary School in the River Valley district.

In the video competition, a part of the contest along with posters drawn by students from throughout the commonwealth, Stella Conrad was the winner in the Grade 1-2 category, Richard (Tripp) Shoemaker the winner in the Grade 3-4 category, and Emma DePrimio the winner in the Grade 5-6 category.