Gov. Josh Shapiro administration officials announced 12 student winners of the 2023 How to Prevent a Tick Bite Lyme Art Contest, including three winners from Blairsville Elementary School in the River Valley district.
In the video competition, a part of the contest along with posters drawn by students from throughout the commonwealth, Stella Conrad was the winner in the Grade 1-2 category, Richard (Tripp) Shoemaker the winner in the Grade 3-4 category, and Emma DePrimio the winner in the Grade 5-6 category.
The contest promotes awareness of the prevalence of ticks and the diseases they carry.
“Spending time outdoors is important for our health,” said state acting Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen. “We encourage people to enjoy the outdoors safely.”
This student art competition offers a hands-on creative opportunity for students and their families to learn how to prevent tick bites, and about Lyme disease. The contest is part of the Shapiro administration’s commitment to promoting healthy behaviors and preventing diseases.”
Winners in the poster competition hailed from Cambria, Delaware, Washington, Blair, Butler and Schuylkill counties.
Officials from the state departments of Education and Conservation and Natural Resources joined Bogen for the presentation Friday in Harrisburg.
“Education goes beyond the four walls of a school building, as outdoor learning and activities provide dynamic, hands-on experiences that engage students while improving their physical well-being with fresh air and exercise,” said Executive Deputy Education Secretary Angela Fitterer.
The winning artwork will be on display near the cafeteria outside the Senate fountain area in the State Capitol building through June 22.
