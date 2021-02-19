For the month of February, United’s seniors of the month are Paige Burkett and Astrid Muir.
Paige Burkett is the daughter of Stacy and Greg Burkett, of New Florence. Burkett plans to attend Slippery Rock University and major in occupational therapy.
Throughout Burkett’s high school career, she has participated in student council (secretary), SADD Club (treasurer), PRIDE committee, cheerleading and volleyball. One teacher that Burkett looks up to is Lori Gilbert, an English teacher at the school.
“Her optimistic attitude will take her far in life,” said Gilbert. According to Gilbert, Burkett completes assignments to the best of her ability, and she is polite and determined to succeed.
Astrid Muir is the daughter of Kari and Randy Muir, of Vintondale. Muir plans to attend Eastern Mennonite University to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Throughout Muir’s high school career, she has participated in Tri-M (vice president), drama club, yearbook, soccer and National Honor Society. One teacher whom Muir looks up to is Brian Manges, a biology teacher at United.
“Astrid is one of the top students in her grade,” said Manges. According to Manges, Muir deserves this recognition because of her academic performance.
Though many regular school events like homecoming, dances and assemblies have been canceled this year, recognizing our outstanding seniors is definitely a positive thing that we have been proud to keep doing.