On the morning of Tuesday, April 13, four students at United High School participated in the Heritage Science competition.
The following students represented United: Austin Friday, Sophia Naugle, Riley Payne and Kylee Rodkey.
Each of these participants competed in one of the subjects of science by taking a test. The four subjects included chemistry, biology, physics and general science. The participants later worked together on a group test that contained questions that consisted of all of the topics combined.
United placed fifth in the competition, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.