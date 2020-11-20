They consisted of Odessa Bier, Charles Blake, Sara Bowers, Monica Fry, Sydni Fyock and Alexa Mardis. Additionally, Ms. Bobbi Roberts received an honorary life membership.
In order to become part of Tri-M, students must be in ninth grade or above, participate in a band or chorus class, have an average grade of 90 or higher in non-music classes, and an average grade of 93 or higher for chorus/band.
“I think it helps kids build their leadership skills and help their community,” said Dan Bowers, the father of Sara Bowers. “She’s organized and a good leader; I think these qualities are all very important.”
With a large number of seniors being involved in Tri-M, the idea came up to do a small ensemble with all of the seniors, including singers and instrumentalists.
“We have a number of seniors this year who will be graduating, and we decided that it would be nice to highlight all of our seniors in some way, so Mr. Luke Hamilton asked them to select a piece of music that they wanted,” said Mrs. Acey Gongaware, the junior and senior high choir director. The piece of music chosen was “History” by One Direction.
“I think it was a good choice because our class really does have a lot of history. We don’t always get along as a group, but we always end up back together, and we’re going to miss each other once we’re gone,” said senior Austin Friday, who has been a part of Tri-M since her freshman year of high school.
Tri-M hopes to continue its chapter activities, as many of their prior plans have been canceled due to pandemic restrictions. In past years, for instance, they would carol in nursing homes, some of which housed family members.
o o o
United’s Seniors of the Month for November are Emily Dill and Brooklynn Murlin.
Dill is the daughter of Michael and Dyann Dill, of Armagh.
She is a member of the volleyball and track and field teams. Dill serves as the secretary of United’s SADD club, and she is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, FBLA, Bible Club and Young Life.
She is active in the community, where she is a student leader for the youth program at The Summit Church in White Township.
Dill has ventured to El Salvador with The Summit Church on a mission trip to construct necessary equipment for the community, and she plans to go on another mission trip in the future.
She also is employed by JC Penney. Dill plans to further her education at Mount Aloysius College to become a physical therapist.
“Emily is a very deserving candidate for this award,” said physics teacher Mr. Matthew Long. “She shows great character, and she is a role model for other students, both in and outside of school.”
Murlin is the daughter of Brian and Melissa Walbeck, of New Florence. She is a member of the track and field team.
Murlin also is a captain of both the basketball and volleyball teams, where she was a Heritage Conference all-star for volleyball last season.
She serves as United High School’s SADD Club president, and she is the sergeant-at-arms for both student council and the senior class.
She is a Voice of United, where she reads the important daily announcements, and she is a member of the National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl and Young Life. She is currently employed by Dairy Queen. Her plans are to attend Bloomsburg University to become a chiropractor.
“Brooklynn is a great student and a great person,” said Mr. David Conrad, high school biology teacher.
“Her spirit is contagious, and she is a fun student to have in class.”