With the 2021 seniors not having a year that is completely normal, one honor that remains is awarding two seniors the title of Senior of the Month.
Teachers vote on seniors they believe have shown responsibility and pride both in and out of the school setting. United’s January Seniors of the Month are Sophia Naugle and Riley Payne.
Naugle is the daughter of Erika Bryan, of Homer City. Through her high school career, Naugle has been a part of district and region band, Voices of United, jazz and concert Band, Quiz Bowl and PJAS.
As a senior, she holds offices in the NHS as parliamentarian, FBLA as a reporter, is the Drama Club secretary, president of Tri-M and the marching band drum major.
She plans on getting a degree in research pharmacy and to then later join the Peace Corps.
One teacher that Naugle has looked up to is Mr. Matthew Grata, chemistry teacher at United High School.
“I give her plenty of advice on a daily basis, and she is always receptive,” Grata said. “Her parents should be very proud of the young lady she is turning out to be; I certainly am!”
Payne is the daughter of Jason and LeAnn Payne, of New Florence.
Throughout her high school career, Payne has been a part of NHS as president, student council and junior and senior class as vice president, and track, and captain of the girls’ soccer team. Outside of school, Payne has also been a part of Young Life.
She plans on attending St. Francis for pre-med to become a sports medicine physician and specialize in concussions, so she is able to help others.
One teacher that Payne has looked up to is Mr. David Conrad, science teacher at United High School.
A piece of advice that Conrad wants to give Payne is, “Continue to be the person that you have become. Stay positive, keep your contagious personality and continue to outwork those around you.”