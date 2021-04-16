United High School has named Austin Friday and Ashton Goodlin seniors of the month for March.
Friday is the daughter of Chris and Monica Friday, of Robinson. She is a member of both the National Honor Society and student council. Friday was a participant in the Heritage Science competition, as well. She is heavily involved in United’s renowned music program. Friday has been a member of United’s concert and jazz bands for the last six years. She was a member of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra and United’s pit orchestra for several years. Friday has been a member of United’s marching band for four years, where she plays the trombone and has served as a low-brass section leader for three years.
Her efforts in band have earned her a spot at the district and regional band festivals the last two years. Friday also has participated in United’s women’s chorus ensemble, along with the show chorus and senior high chorus for the last two years. She participated in senior chorus for two years and has also earned herself a place at both the district and regional chorus festivals for the last three years. Her endless efforts in United’s music program allowed for her to be inducted into the Tri-M music honor society, where she has been an active member for four years. Friday’s efforts have also allowed her to be an attendee at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association conference. She is a part of a program called the Future Music Educators Honors Symposium. Friday plans to study music education at a university and become a music teacher.
“Austin is very goal-oriented and guided by her morals,” said Mrs. Jennifer Buchkovich, Friday’s calculus teacher. “She is driven for success and never accepts anything less.”
Goodlin is the son of Bryan and Lorea Goodlin, of Vintondale. He is an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and he enjoys lifting and spending time with his friends and family. Goodlin is a member of Young Life and the Summit Youth program at the Summit Church in Indiana.
He previously worked at Pleasant Valley Golf Course, located in Vintondale, and he is currently employed by Walmart. Goodlin has played a key role on United’s varsity football team for four years, where he is a solid linebacker for the Lions. His plans are to attend Slippery Rock University and major in safety science. Goodlin also plans to start his own business.
“Ashton is a quiet kid, but he always leads by example,” said Mr. David Conrad, Goodlin’s biology teacher. “He is such a great student, and he is an even better person.”