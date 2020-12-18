Garland is the daughter of Scott and Lori Garland, of Robinson. She serves as the president of the Robotics Club at United, and she serves as the public relations officer for the senior class, the Tri-M Music Honor Society and the National Honor Society. Garland also participates in the Drama Club, FBLA and Envirothon.
“I’m very thankful to have been chosen for senior of the month — it’s an achievement I’ll be sure to cherish!” Garland said. Her plans are to attend Washington & Jefferson College to study psychology.
“Courtnee shows wonderful commitment to everything she is involved in,” said Mrs. Acey Gongaware, senior high choir director.
Ingalls is the daughter of Brian and Susanne Ingalls, of Brush Valley. She serves as a captain on United’s varsity cheerleading squad, a sport that she has been heavily involved in for more than 12 years.
“I feel honored to have been chosen for this award,” Ingalls said.
She is a member of student council, National Honor Society, and she has competed in the IUP Mathematics Competition.
Ingalls also is currently employed by Krevetski’s Convenience Store in Armagh. Ingalls’ plans are to study biomedical engineering.
“Myla is a great person, and she works very hard all the time,” said Mr. David Conrad, high school biology teacher.