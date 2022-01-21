High Top Sports Network is a local sports broadcast that brings the greatest form of entertainment, high school athletics, to your living room. This basketball season, High Top Sports Network has been collaborating with Wolves TV by teaching student athletes about what all it takes to get these broadcasts up and running. Players from the boys’ team sign up to work the girls’ home games and the girl players sign up to work the boys’ home games.
While working with High Top, student athletes have learned about the setup of all the equipment, how to take pictures of the game, running the camera, and some have had the incredible opportunity to commentate the games along with either Joe Rhoades or Josh Schreckengost.
The biggest piece of these broadcasts is making sure that all of the equipment is set up properly and is functioning correctly. One student who has spent time setting up equipment is student athlete Niko Buffone. When asked what the hardest part about setting up the equipment is, he said, “I would say the hardest thing is trying to get all the equipment adapted to the school.”
“There are a lot of very important pieces to the setup, especially when it comes to the sound. Joe does a phenomenal job of showing us how to set it all up and makes it really easy to understand,” Buffone added.
Students also have the opportunity to take pictures during the game of the players in action. These pictures are then put on Facebook for the entire community to see. One student athlete that took on this job was senior Lexie Young.
When asked about her experience behind the camera, she said, “It was not very hard; if anything the hardest part was getting the camera in focus but then after that it was fun. It was fun to watch them play but also be able to take pictures of the moments that the guys celebrate after scoring or playing good defense. The moments being captured on camera was cool.” Being able to take pictures of the players gets students very involved with the game and very creative when it comes to getting just the right shot.
Another extremely important part of the broadcast, obviously, is the video camera operation. One student who got to give this job a go was the West Shamokin varsity girls point guard, Maria Young. Young said that working the camera was “very fun and super easy.” She also enjoyed staying with the team as they ran down the court and stayed engaged in the game.
Last but not least, students were given the incredible opportunity to go live on the broadcast and commentate alongside either Rhoades or Scheckengost. I, Bailey Conrad, had the privilege of doing this and truly had a great time; Schreckengost made it very easy and fun. Talking about the game and each of the players individually, as well as a whole, gives students a different perspective of the game. This also helps with students’ public speaking and growth in that way.
Another student athlete to do this was the boys’ team point guard, senior Bo Swartz.
“My favorite part about it was just talking on the broadcast and enjoying the moment,” Swartz said. He also was asked if he thinks it is important for students to have this opportunity.
“I believe it is important for students to do a live sports broadcast in high school without any experience at all,” he said.
“I learned a lot and that it takes a lot more effort than you think. All the little things that went into it were definitely eye-opening,” Swartz added.
On behalf of all student athletes, we thank High Top Sports Network for all that they do for us. None of this would be possible without them, especially through COVID-19 and making sure that all families could watch students play. West Shamokin is extremely thankful for the hard work and providing the opportunity to learn about sports broadcasting.
So, the next time you open up your phone to watch a high school sports game, make sure to think about all that goes into it. And if you’re a student athlete, maybe you should give one of these tasks a try. You might find something that you really love.