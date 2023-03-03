West Shamokin junior firefighters

Elderton junior firefighters of the Elderton Volunteer Fire Department include Lenape Tech junior Grace Williamson, Elderton Elementary sixth-grader Maddax Johns, West Shamokin seventh-grader Ryker Brochetti and freshmen Hunter Wingard and Emma Orr.

 West Shamokin High School

Gaining volunteer experience in the community is something that more and more scholarship committees and colleges are looking for in applicants.

West Shamokin students have a unique opportunity to be a part of their local fire companies through junior fire programs that allow teens to learn the basics to becoming a firefighter and getting involved in their community. As junior firefighters, students help with events in the surrounding area and at the fire department, as well as learning to work fire equipment. Learning how to use the hose was seventh-grader Ryker Brochetti’s favorite activity so far.

Tags