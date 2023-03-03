Gaining volunteer experience in the community is something that more and more scholarship committees and colleges are looking for in applicants.
West Shamokin students have a unique opportunity to be a part of their local fire companies through junior fire programs that allow teens to learn the basics to becoming a firefighter and getting involved in their community. As junior firefighters, students help with events in the surrounding area and at the fire department, as well as learning to work fire equipment. Learning how to use the hose was seventh-grader Ryker Brochetti’s favorite activity so far.
The students who are taking advantage of these programs are acquiring skills such as learning responsibility, caring for the community and working as a team. Our students can tell you that it is very beneficial and quite fun.
“The Elderton District Volunteer Fire Company’s junior program was built on the foundation to prepare the young men and women who will soon enter the fire service,” said junior firefighter and former West Shamokin student Grace Williamson. “They will help with fundraising (and) training and assist in emergencies. Reach out to any fire department close to you to see how you can be a part of their team.”
Local departments that have these programs include Elderton, Rural Valley and Dayton. The age range for these programs is 12 to 18 years old and some requirements include maintaining good grades and behavior to participate in program activities. Some of the most recent training the junior firefighters worked on at Elderton was working with the hose and learning how to operate it. The juniors who got to participate had a great experience learning beneficial knowledge and new talents.
For those who are considering volunteering in your community, check with your local fire department. They support us; let’s support them.