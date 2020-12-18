Athletic director Ray Blystone has been waiting and working for the last four to five years for this building to happen; actually, ever since the school was built. This new field house creates many opportunities for West Shamokin.
Now that there is a field house, West Shamokin can use old buildings, like the old weight room, for storage.
Another opportunity that this field house holds for the future is that every student can use the field house, the weight room in particular, for gym class. The weight room is “not your typical weight room,” Blystone said. This weight room is not just for lifting but includes cardio and other elements.
“The field house gives all sports teams an opportunity to better themselves and work out,” said soccer player Gavin Meyer.
The weight room also functions with a program of cardio and weights to get the athletes in better shape for the upcoming season.
Football and basketball coach Phil Parks said, “with the weight room facility being top-notch it gives our athletes an opportunity to train, get faster and get better in a beautiful facility.”
This field house does not just include a weight room but many other rooms, such as a varsity football and soccer locker room, a coach’s room so the coaches can check on the other team before the game or
sit and discuss the game plan. There are modern features like a sound system and televisions to watch film, and it has internet capabilities.
After 10 months of construction the field house was completed.
“The field house gives players something to be proud of for how nice it is,” said football player Niko Buffone.
Parks also believes that the field house “is really unmatched by other schools we compete against.”
Students and staff alike are really excited to get some workouts in once the doors open.