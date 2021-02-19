Not too many people consider the small milestones that can be affected during the pandemic. This is especially true for students who are getting their permit, driver’s license or taking behind-the-wheel driver’s education classes.
During the 2020-21 year, students have faced many delays and challenges in order to obtain a permit or a driver’s license. From having to wait months to get a permit, or waiting to do the behind-the-wheel training with an instructor, students have had to be very patient with the process of getting a permit or a license. Because 16 years wasn’t long enough …
Consequently, students in the passing months have had to wait to take behind-the-wheel training when after-school activities were canceled temporarily. Armstrong School District students are lucky to be offered driver’s education classes and training, and test with the instructor at school. Because they had to wait, many teens were disappointed but still waited eagerly to take the training.
Susan Meixelberger, the instructor in charge of behind-the-wheel training at West Shamokin Junior-Senior High, said, “I would believe it was mostly disappointing to the individuals who either waited until the restrictions were lifted or ended up going to the DMV. I would think they felt pretty confident in their skills to go to the test center. That’s how it was many years ago, they did the training with me and then went to take their test. Either way your driving skills and knowledge of the laws need to be road ready prior to taking the test.”
Although put on hold, it is crucial that they get the behind-the-wheel training portion in order to be well prepared to take their driver’s test and drive safely.
Although inconvenient, driving instructors, just like teachers, have had to adapt to the obstacles of helping students prepare to get their license by taking precautions for everyone’s well-being. From dealing with the restrictions and cancellations of after-school activities to having to wipe the car off between each student driver, or having to wear a mask in the car, Meixelberger has gone through it all in order to be able to offer the training.
Without these precautions, students may not get the opportunity to drive.
At the end of the day, people are just trying to make the best of an unprecedented situation that has required a lot of changes and adaptations.
Thankfully, students are still able to take driver’s ed in the classroom and, as long as the snow holds off, in the car as well.