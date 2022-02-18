The West Shamokin Jr./Sr. High School will be premiering “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” on March 4 and 5 at 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee on March 6 at 2 p.m.
This Broadway original follows Monty Navarro, played by senior Chris Prifti, who advances on a riveting killing spree attempting to push his way past nine family members into inheritance of a valuable estate, property and wealth.
His two conflicting love interests are played by freshman Sophia Smith as Phoebe D’Ysquith, and senior Abby Toy as Sabella Hallward/Holland.
Two students, senior Seth Barker and sophomore Blake Pegg, are taking on an extraordinarily difficult feat of acting out the entire D’Ysquith family (nine people!) by themselves.
The suspenseful plot and witty humor are sure to keep you on your toes.
Tickets are sold exclusively online at ticketpeak.co/wshs for $10 each; those purchasing tickets may choose where they prefer to sit in the auditorium.
The students participating, everyone from the actors and actresses to stage crew and props, have worked extremely hard for this production and we hope to see you in our auditorium that weekend.
In other music news, The Junior County Chorus traveled to Armstrong for a festival on Wednesday. Kat Cribbs, Baylee Johns, Ella Crawford, Brianna Reitz, Anna Bowser, Maddie Logan, Rayna Thompson, Jasmine Lucullo, Gracelyn Kirkpatrick, Kendall Moore, Payton Goodheart, Hannah McCue, Cole Kromer and Travis Johns were the students selected to represent.
Fabulous job to all who performed.