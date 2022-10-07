West Shamokin High School celebrated its Homecoming fun the week of Sept. 19. The week included a daily plan of what to wear with music genre day, decade day and even a day to dress like Adam Sandler and wear baggy, comfy clothes. And let’s not forget WSHS Spirit Day! Then, to kick off the football game, WSHS held a pep rally planned and organized by Maggie Byers and other members of the senior high student council.
Students and faculty recognized fall sports such as football, cross country, volleyball, soccer and golf. The marching band played, the vocal ensemble sang and cheerleaders cheered. There were even games and activities including the Homecoming court playing musical chairs using the football team as “chairs.” The pep rally then commenced with a few words from hosts Henry Clark and Blake Pegg.