Change can be a scary topic for a number of reasons. Since March of 2020, our world has experienced many changes — all of which have affected our small-town high school. Two years later, in March of 2022, we were finally able to participate in past activities — specifically, the sixth-grade orientation.
Every year until the events of 2020, Mrs. Tammie Bash-Wilson, WSHS Jr. High guidance counselor, with help of other faculty members, has invited sixth-graders from Dayton, Elderton and Shannock Valley elementary schools to tour their future home of their secondary education. This experience familiarizes the future seventh-grade students with the WSHS environment, building layout, lunch procedures and much more. The orientation gives insight into a change that many young sixth-graders fear in hopes of alleviating their concerns over beginning high school.
This year, on March 17, Bash-Wilson, along with the help of WSHS student council, was able to once again host the orientation for our future high school students. The orientation took months to plan under the direction of Bash-Wilson, Mrs. Laura Breznican and Mrs. Karli Myers, who spent countless hours carefully planning. Student council sophomores Emma Klingensmith, Kaitlynn Keirn and Maggie Byers were at the center of the planning. Their hard work allowed the orientation to go very well and excite our future Wolves.
The sixth-graders were given a tour of the high school, learned about classes offered and were given the chance to ask questions all while mingling with students from other elementary schools that they may not know, but will be spending many years with. “Icebreaker” games were played to familiarize students with their future classmates and future upperclassmen. Not only were the sixth-graders allowed to learn about the school; they even learned about students who will go or currently attend WSHS.
“Kaitlyn, Emma and I spent the last month planning everything from the schedule and the groups to even the little things like name tags for everyone,” Byers said. “We had fun throughout all of it, and it was especially great to see it all come together for one morning. We’re happy to be able to help the upcoming seventh-graders, since we were one of them at one point, too, and were also nervous about coming to a new school with all new things.”
After orientation, all students at WSHS hope that our future students are excited for the time that they will spend here.