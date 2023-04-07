West Shamokin musical

Olivia Hetrick starred in “The Sound of Music” wearing the dress that she sewed herself for her Fashion and Design class.

 West Shamokin High School

In news at West Shamokin High School, the senior high student council organized the sixth-grade orientation for the 2023-2024 school year.

Students from Dayton, Elderton and Shannock elementary schools were invited to West Shamokin on March 17 to see what is in store for them in their future. The elementary students were placed into groups with students from other schools and given student council group leaders.

