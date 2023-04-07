In news at West Shamokin High School, the senior high student council organized the sixth-grade orientation for the 2023-2024 school year.
Students from Dayton, Elderton and Shannock elementary schools were invited to West Shamokin on March 17 to see what is in store for them in their future. The elementary students were placed into groups with students from other schools and given student council group leaders.
To begin, the leaders prepared ice-breaker games for the sixth-graders to play in order to learn more about their group members. The leaders then gave the sixth-graders tours of all classrooms, the gym and the cafeteria, and showed them how to use lockers. The sixth-grade students also ate lunch while their tour guides walked the students through the lunch line and helped them to get their meals.
Tour guides also worked to alleviate concerns of the sixth-graders as they enter their seventh-grade year. These would include getting lost, being late to class and getting shoved into a locker. StuCo assured the students that once they get comfortable they will not get lost, will probably not be late to class and will never be shoved in a locker. Sixth-graders were also reminded of the countless adults that can help them in situations like these ones. West Shamokin cannot wait to welcome the Class of 2029 to the Wolves Den!
Also at West Shamokin, it’s musical season. This year West Shamokin performed “The Sound of Music.” Senior Olivia Hetrick created her own costume for the musical in her Fashion and Design class, taught by Mrs. Karli Myers. Hetrick played the role of Elsa; she has participated in musicals since seventh grade and has held a role in each one.
Hetrick came up with the idea of making the costume herself and thought it would be fitting to make a dress for the upcoming event. When asked what the costume entails, Hetrick said, “The costume is supposed to be an actual 1940s evening gown, so it entailed decently complicated details like a kind of ruffled section on the right shoulder that allows for the bodice to drape a little. It also has an asymmetrical neckline and a sash across the waist.”
Hetrick began this project at the beginning of February and finished toward the end of that month. Although this is Hetrick’s first clothing item she has made, she has sewn smaller things before and is also in the process of finishing her first quilt. When questioned if she would be continuing her college career with fashion designing and/or drama, Hetrick said, “Well, I’m definitely committed to fashion and design, seeing as it is part of my college major. As for musicals and drama-related activities, I’m currently not sure, but I hope that I can try to be involved in them in the future. Even if I can just be backstage, theater productions are so lovely that if I have the opportunity I will certainly take it.”
West Shamokin is exceedingly lucky to have students who have great dedication to their school and clubs, like student council and drama.