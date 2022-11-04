This year at West Shamokin, the senior high student council planned many fun activities for all students and staff this October. To start off with Halloween, the senior high student council planned trick-or-treating, a costume contest and a door-decorating contest.
On Oct. 28, students were invited to dress up in their best Halloween costume and bring a bag to hold all of the sweet treats they would receive. During the school day, students went trick-or-treating through the halls of West Shamokin and collected candy from their teachers.
This activity was originally geared toward the junior high students, but the senior high students got into the spirit as well. This gave them an opportunity to dress up and have an exciting and fun interaction with other students and teachers.
StuCo also hosted a costume contest for those who participated in the trick-or-treating. The categories and winners included: Funniest Costume — Henry Clark; Prettiest Costume — Angel Boyce; Most Creative Costume — Julien Collyer; Best Supernatural Costume — Nate Kromer; and Best Duo/Group Costume — Kaitlyn and Madison Keirn, Aleya and Alex Talmadge, Josh Kunkle, Bryn Kelly and Jude Olinger.
Finally, there was a Halloween door-decorating contest. Homerooms were given free rein to decorate their door however they wished. Students could make the doors cute or scary using any available resources.
The winner for the door-decorating contest was voted on by the student council and received doughnuts as a prize. Congratulations went to Mr. Judd McCullough’s homeroom.
Also this October, West Shamokin held a powderpuff game. This is where the senior girls play the junior girls in a game of flag football. Though it was snowing and raining, the girls had a great game and all had great spirits. At the end of the game, the juniors came out with the win with a final score of 18-14.
Lastly, West Shamokin had a Red Ribbon Week. To celebrate the week, SADD sponsored spirit days. Monday was wear red, Tuesday was twin day, Wednesday was Hawaiian day, Thursday was Team Up Against Drugs — wear sports team items, and Friday was costume day.
Thank you to everyone who participated in all of these festive activities! Coming up this month, West Shamokin will be hosting a Veterans Day assembly to honor those who have served.