This year at West Shamokin, the senior high student council planned many fun activities for all students and staff this October. To start off with Halloween, the senior high student council planned trick-or-treating, a costume contest and a door-decorating contest.

On Oct. 28, students were invited to dress up in their best Halloween costume and bring a bag to hold all of the sweet treats they would receive. During the school day, students went trick-or-treating through the halls of West Shamokin and collected candy from their teachers.

Tags