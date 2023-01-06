This past November, Karen Risinger’s AP Biology class at West Shamokin High School attended open heart surgery at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Not only did students get the opportunity to watch the surgery first-hand, they also got to speak to the physician’s assistant working on the patient. Students learned details about the operation taking place, as well as all of the careers that individuals hold in the operating room.
Toward the end of the operation, students had the chance to speak with the physician’s assistant and ask him questions. He explained all of the details of the surgery and also told the students about his career and all that it entails.
“My favorite thing about attending open heart surgery was seeing all the different positions that are needed to make surgery go smoothly and getting the chance to talk with the physician’s assistant,” said senior Rachel Cecconi.
Attending this surgery gave students a chance to see the behind the scenes of what actually happens in the operating room.
Also in November, West Shamokin students had the opportunity to take a CPR class. Students spent the day in the auditorium learning CPR, AED and First Aid. This was a great experience for the students, for they can use this skill throughout the rest of their lives.
“My favorite part about the CPR training was getting the opportunity to learn something so important,” said junior Lily Jordan. “A lot of people don’t get the chance to learn CPR. Thanks to this class, if I am ever in the situation where someone needs immediate help, I am capable of performing CPR, and could even save a life.”
This class gave students the opportunity to learn to feel safer in their everyday lives. Learning these skills is critical for everyone, especially adolescents. All in all, both experiences were incredible for West Shamokin students and Risinger is extremely excited to continue to provide these opportunities in the years to come.