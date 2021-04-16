The Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science competition (PJAS) typically takes place at Slippery Rock University for our region, Region 9, but went virtual this year due to the current circumstances.
Students had the option to design a project in one of 12 categories: chemistry, behavioral psychology, biology, biochemistry, botany, computer science, Earth and space, ecology, engineering, mathematics, microbiology or physics, and submit a detailed slideshow presentation along with an audio recording description.
There are 12 regions in Pennsylvania that participate, so a handful of judges were assigned to each region to grade presentations since they could not be given in person this year.
Although it was quite different from past years, students still had an exciting time working on their projects and everyone put in countless hours of effort perfecting their work.
West Shamokin had a total of 13 participants: seniors Brittany Coleman, Leah Lucas, Justin Smulik, Anna Chapman, Mattie Fusaro, Katelyn Moore and Gavin Solley; juniors Lacey Williams, Alaynna Torrell and Samantha Semler; freshman Jace Parks; and seventh-graders Rocko Buffone and Gianna Carlesi.
Twelve participants won first-place awards, with Parks winning a special award of $100 for programming an artificial intelligence machine that can overcome obstacles as well as learn from its previous mistakes so as to not repeat them.
Everyone put forth their best effort and it surely shows; great job West Shamokin! All first-place projects will proceed to the state competition, which usually occurs at Penn State University but is scheduled virtually this year, to be reassessed at a higher standard.
We wish our students the best of luck as they advance in the competition, and encourage any and all students with an inkling for science savviness to participate in the yearly exciting PJAS event.