Things at West Shamokin Jr.-Sr. High School are finally looking up in this 2021-2022 school year.
Last year, in 2020 when the global pandemic of the coronavirus hit, things at WSHS could not have possibly looked more different. All sports and activities were affected by the virus. This year, things are finally beginning to get back to normal.
The year started with the wearing of masks being optional. However, this did not last long, about a week before masks were made mandatory again. This caused various reactions among the student body, but despite this, the year is still progressing as normally as it possibly can.
Spectators are once again allowed to attend sporting events after last year’s sports season was restricted to a certain number of spectators, all of whom had to have tickets from the team. Progress.
“I believe that school and community involvement is a large part of high school athletics and with very few spectators permitted last year, I know it was an odd feeling for our student-athletes,” said varsity football coach and Athletic Director Mr. Phil Parks. “Having increased support in the stands this year certainly has helped our student athletes. They are able to enjoy some pretty neat atmospheres complete with their parents, student sections and cheering. I know myself that it was a pretty cool atmosphere at our first home football game, with both sides of the bleachers filled up and many more spectators standing around the fence. Our student athletes work very hard and put in a lot of time, and it is great that spectators are able to come and show their support.”
Homecoming went on as usual this year, as opposed to last year’s lack of the pep rally. This year’s homecoming pep rally was planned by the senior high student council.
Junior Bailey Conrad, Stuco president, was head of the homecoming planning committee. “I felt like (the homecoming pep rally) went really well,” Conrad said. “I thought all of the students and teams participated and everyone had a really good time. Having the pep rally brought a sense of normalcy to West Shamokin. I was really happy to be a part of it.”
Later that evening on Sept. 17, Alyssa Lybarger was named homecoming queen and Owen Stover homecoming king.
Clubs are once again able to meet and partake in activities. The Leo Club was able to hold its annual fundraiser, the elementary Halloween dance, which was canceled last year.
“I was very excited that we were able to have the Halloween dance this year, especially since the last couple years’ activities were quite limited,” said senior Martina Houser, Leo Club president.
“The dance turned out very nice, and it seemed that everyone had a really great time!”
Proceeds from the Leo Club’s fundraiser will be given back to the community in some way. Currently the Leo Club is collecting toys for its annual toy drive.
School dances are once again happening. Mrs. Karli Myers, junior high student council adviser, says that the Junior High Fall Semi-Formal went incredibly well. The dance was held on Nov. 12 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Shannock Valley Rec Lodge. The senior class is sponsoring a Snowball at Lenape Heights Golf Course on Friday, Dec. 3, from 7 to 10 pm. Prom is as well beginning to be planned by the Class of 2023 and is expected to go on as normally as possible this school year.
In other news, auditions were held on Monday for our musical, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” to be performed in March. We also provided lunch for area veterans in a drive-thru luncheon.
Everyone is looking forward to a fairly normal 2021-22 school year at West Shamokin!