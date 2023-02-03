Before winter break, West Shamokin held its annual Hollyball Day. The day was filled with many activities for students to participate in, a key activity being the popular volleyball tournament.

Junior- and senior-high students created teams, with names of their choosing, and partook in a series of games to find the two Hollyball Day team champions. The senior-high victors were the “Stocking Stuffers” and the junior-high victors were the “Setting Ducks.” The championship shirts were created by Mrs. Karli Myers and her fashion and design classes.