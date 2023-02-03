Before winter break, West Shamokin held its annual Hollyball Day. The day was filled with many activities for students to participate in, a key activity being the popular volleyball tournament.
Junior- and senior-high students created teams, with names of their choosing, and partook in a series of games to find the two Hollyball Day team champions. The senior-high victors were the “Stocking Stuffers” and the junior-high victors were the “Setting Ducks.” The championship shirts were created by Mrs. Karli Myers and her fashion and design classes.
Other activities of the day included food stands, setup by various school clubs, Christmas movies and cornhole games.
Moving into January, students were rewarded with a trip to the Belmont ice-skating rink through a West Shamokin program called Pawsitive Rewards.
The criteria for this trip was to maintain good grades and behavior throughout the first semester. More than 200 students attended the trip. The day was filled with students skating with friends and having an overall great day.
Guidance counselors Mrs. Tammie Bash-Wilson and Mrs. Tara Nagy put the trip together and would like for this to become a tradition in the years to come.
“Skating was a great opportunity for the students who worked extremely hard to have good grades,” said freshman Aleya Talmadge. “I think this reward will show all students to care about their grades.” Chaperone Mrs. Laura Breznican loved that this reward opportunity was for students who may not have made honor roll, but passed their classes and also demonstrated positive behavior and respect toward their teachers and other students.
Many of the seventh-graders thought it was wonderful to see the upperclassmen struggle on the ice; they didn’t feel so self-conscious.
Great job, WSHS students! We look forward to our next adventure!