West Shamokin’s senior high student council has many exciting plans for events coming up in the near future.
Along with a Veterans Day luncheon and tribute video, they are also planning on opening a school store with the help of Ms. Senta Zelenski’s Entrepreneurship class, activities for Halloween, and our annual day before Christmas break Volleyball Day.
For Veterans Day, junior and senior high student council is planning on having a drive-thru luncheon for our veterans where they will be given soup, sandwich and a gift.
This is possible due to the help of our family consumer science department and donations from local businesses and community members.
This event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at West Shamokin High School; the veterans will drive through the parking lot where students will deliver their lunch and gifts, and most importantly be thanked. Some of the members will also be compiling a video that will recognize and pay tribute to our local veterans.
If you would like to have a friend or family member recognized on our video and/or order a lunch, please see the school website or the West Shamokin Wolf Call School News Facebook page.
The school store will be opening soon to supply students and faculty with school supplies, food and Wolves apparel. The store will provide students with the experience of running a business; including set up, marketing, inventory and maintaining a business account.
Proceeds will go to student council, which will provide funding to better support our students. It is a win-win-win because the entrepreneurship students will get experience with real-life business situations, everyone will be able to purchase awesome things, and the money will support their school.
A Halloween costume contest will be held in our building. Kids will be allowed to wear school appropriate costumes and there will be prizes for the costumes that best fulfill the theme for each category of the contest.
Junior high student council will be hiding little cutouts of Halloween shapes around the building for students to find and turn in for a prize.
As for Volleyball Day, student council has been contemplating how to make this possible within CDC guidelines.
Everyone in the building is excited for all of the plans laid out and all of the student council members are excited to make a difference and make our school a better place to call home!