West Shamokin held its Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the high school auditorium.
All veterans from the community were invited. The day began with welcoming veterans into a reception in the library where they could relax and talk with other veterans.
The schoolwide assembly commenced with honoring those who have served in different branches of the military. There were speeches from multiple speakers including Mr. Judd McCullough, Mr. Michael Cornetti and senior Rachel Adamson.
The LEO Club performed the folding of the flag, the chorus sang, the band played and the Key Club read aloud some of the cards that they made. The development of a future monument at West Shamokin was introduced.
Niko Buffone, Lucy Dean, Maggie Byers and Emma Klingensmith designed a monument that will honor veterans. The monument will be located in front of the high school and will be completed around Veterans Day of 2023 so it can be unveiled at next year’s Veterans Day program.
The assembly was followed by a luncheon for the veterans, organized by Mrs. Karli Myers and volunteers from junior and senior high student council.
The following day, West Shamokin held its annual semi-formal dance for students in grades seven through nine. The dance was planned by Myers, along with the junior high student council. Tons of work and dedication went into planning and decorating for the dance.
“The planning process for semi was fairly fun but yet stressful. Our officers had such amazing help from our Stuco members for the behind the scenes of semi. In the end, this dance was such a great turnout for Stuco and the junior high students,” said Aleya Talmadge, president of junior high student council.
Students had a great time dancing the night away and having a blast at semi-formal. Stay tuned for upcoming WSHS events; after all, Hollyball day is coming up.