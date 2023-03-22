WalterSchroth.tif

Walter A. Schroth is president of the Indiana Area School District Board of Directors.

Walter A. Schroth, school board president, has announced his candidacy for a fifth term as an Indiana Area School board director, cross-filing on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

“When I first ran for the school board in 2005, I did so to make a difference. Today, that is still my driving motivation to run for this fifth term,” Schroth said. “The district and the community face a number of challenges as we move through the high-tech world of the 21st century. The district has always done a great job in preparing highest preforming students for their post-secondary lives and careers. But now we must continue to focus on ensuring that all of our students will not only survive, but thrive in the high-tech world they will live and work in as adults. And we must also do so at a cost that we can all afford.”