Walter A. Schroth, school board president, has announced his candidacy for a fifth term as an Indiana Area School board director, cross-filing on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.
“When I first ran for the school board in 2005, I did so to make a difference. Today, that is still my driving motivation to run for this fifth term,” Schroth said. “The district and the community face a number of challenges as we move through the high-tech world of the 21st century. The district has always done a great job in preparing highest preforming students for their post-secondary lives and careers. But now we must continue to focus on ensuring that all of our students will not only survive, but thrive in the high-tech world they will live and work in as adults. And we must also do so at a cost that we can all afford.”
Schroth has previously served the IASD as board vice president and chairman of various committees. As current board president, he has overseen some of IASD’s most challenging and unprecedented times, the COVID pandemic, its aftermath and the fire at Eisenhower.
“A little over three years ago, March of 2020, everyone’s world went upside down,” Schroth said, adding, “But with the hard work of our superintendent and the administration, under the direction of the entire board, we had our students back in the classroom by that August, beginning of the next school year, minimizing the learning loss seen by so many others.”
After the fire at Eisenhower Elementary, Schroth led the district reconfiguration of the elementary program consolidating of the fourth and fifth grades into one building. He has long been an advocate of having the building configurations be driven by the academic programming while living within our means.
“I look forward to the start of construction this summer on the Eisenhower renovations and upgrades and, as the project unfolds, continued oversight by the IASD board will be needed,” he added.
Under Schroth’s leadership, IASD also has not had a tax increase since 2017 and, with the able assistance of the Finance Committee and the business manager, has balanced the budget in each of these six years while maintaining a strong fund balance.
Schroth is the owner of a small forest and wood products company and a longtime resident of Indiana.
He is a graduate of Indiana Area High School, Class of 1969. He has a B.S. degree in forest management and an MBA. He is married to Sandra and they have one son.