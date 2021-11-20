A childhood of participation in the national youth life-skills development organization, 4-H, and a career as a leader and educator for the 4-H community has led to induction in the program’s National Hall of Fame for Carol Schurman, of Clymer.
Schurman was among the 20 members of the class of 2021 who were enshrined in the hall at a ceremony Oct. 12 at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. Each person was honored for his or her lifetime achievements and contributions to 4-H.
The National 4-H Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Laureates were recognized for excellence in citizenship, leadership, character and career accomplishments.
Schurman has been a fixture in 4-H programs since her days as a youth member, through 40 years (1977 to 2017) as the Indiana County 4-H Educator through Penn State Extension and during her retirement.
“Carol’s 4-H members were her children,” local 4-H leaders wrote in support of Schurman’s nomination to the hall of fame. “She dedicated her life to positive youth development through her attention to opportunities, mentoring, sponsorship, and teaching. Carol practiced what she preached and was respectful, kind, and attentive to every youth and adult she worked with. That is what makes her special!”
Many Indiana County 4-H programs established by Schurman — horse bowl, hippology, yearly recognition, day camps, animal science skillathon, embryology, school enrichment, and county/regional communication contests — remain strong today.
Schurman was cited for 35 years of service as co-director of Southwest 4-H Camp, where she oversaw 25 counselors and 60 campers yearly. She coordinated the Southwest PA 4-H Leaders’ Symposium, annually involving 75 volunteers from 10 counties.
Local 4-H officials said Schurman was widely known for nurturing 4-H members’ communication skills and presenting workshops on presentations, public speaking, interview skills, judging and making good impressions for youth on the county, regional and state levels.
“She taught over 80 workshops with more than 1,500 participants,” according to her nomination papers. “County members won many awards because of her special attention. She also conducted agricultural science regional and day camps for many years — hundreds of youths learned about where their food comes from. Over 3,700 youth were reached in over 90 settings through camping programs. Over $84,000 was raised in grants.”
Schurman’s nominators hailed the breadth of her service beyond the borders of Indiana County, both in leadership, organization and program review, and in elevating local youth members to explore their full potential in skill development. She won national awards for her record of workshop presentations, was recognized as a committed mentor of new 4-H staff members and was a key organizer of the celebration of the Pennsylvania 4-H program’s centennial in 2012.
Under her direction, more than 140 volunteers and clubs were recognized for efforts with Extension Spirit Awards, Salute to Excellence, county Human Service Council Awards, state livestock recognition, grants, and national wildlife volunteers.
Schurman was named a national award winner five times (camping, radio, promotion) and won many regional awards.
Since her retirement four years ago, her nomination report said, “Schurman has continued to volunteer with the program as embryology assistant, donor, news release writer, judge, and development committee member. She helped to coach two Science of Agriculture Challenge teams. She and her husband, Gene, have established two scholarships at Penn State to benefit 4-H members/animal science students, a Trustee scholarship of $50,000 and annual scholarship of $5,000 per year (four students per year). They also donate for other activities (often anonymously) with contributions to date of over $110,000. They will also make a major contribution of $250,000 from their estate to extension and 4-H.”
Outside the 4-H program, Schurman has been an active member and leader of the Rainbow Diamond Glass Club, the Indiana County Children’s Advisory Commission and the National Association of Milk Bottle Collectors. She is a blood donor, ag literacy reader, judge for local dairy princess and fair queen events, and a member of PA Holstein Club, PA Farm Bureau, and Todd Bird Club. She was honored with the All-American Dairy Show Image Award for work with the PA Junior Dairy Show.
“Carol Schurman is the epitome of 4-H,” longtime 4-H member and leader Connie Bruner said. “She built Indiana County 4-H from the ground up into the dynamic, powerhouse program that it is today, cultivating generations of 4-H members into thriving, contributing members of the community.”
Schurman was nominated by the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals, based upon her exceptional leadership at the local, state, national, and international levels.
The laureates were selected for the National 4-H Hall of Fame because of their significant contribution to 4-H, the nation’s premier youth development organization that serves more than 6 million youth nationwide.
“We are proud to honor and recognize the outstanding individuals who are the Class of 2021 Laureates for the National 4-H Hall of Fame. These individuals have touched the lives of many people, from 4-H staff and colleagues to thousands of 4-H volunteers and members throughout the nation,” said Jeannette Rea Keywood, chair of the National 4-H Hall of Fame.
Keywood said Schurman and the other honorees enjoyed careers marked by the passion, dedication, vision and leadership they have shown toward young people during their many years of service.
Hall officials presented Schurman and the other honorees with a National 4-H Hall of Fame medallion, plaque, and memory book during the ceremony.
The National 4-H Hall of Fame was established in 2002 as part of the Centennial Project of the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents in partnership with National 4-H Council and 4-H National Headquarters of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, USDA. Its purpose is to recognize and celebrate the volunteers, financial supporters, staff and pioneers who have made a significant impact on 4-H and its millions of members throughout 4-H’ers past 100 plus years.
For more information about the National 4-H Hall of Fame event and past recipients, visit http:// www.4-H-hof.com/
4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, serving more than 6 million young people across America annually with research-based programs in leadership, citizenship, communication, and life skills. For more than 100 years, 4-H has connected the science, engineering, and technology innovations of land-grant universities to local youth and families.
4-H National Headquarters at NIFA, USDA provides programmatic leadership for the 4-H Youth Development Program. 4-H programs are offered in every county in the United States. More information about 4-H can be located at the national 4-H website at http://www.4-h.org