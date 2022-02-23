Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts in Indiana County have been busy in February with various activities.
The Girl Scouts will be out in the community selling cookies on various dates through mid-March. To find a location, visit www.girlscouts.org and use the cookie finder. Cookies are also on sale at the Indiana Mall, located in the room across from Claire’s.
And on Feb. 5, the Chestnut Ridge District of Laurel Highland Council Boy Scouts of America held its annual Mall Show at the Indiana Mall, which included the District Pinewood Derby hosted by Pack 1007 of Blairsville.
There were 18 Scouts from six units in attendance. Packs 1007 Blairsville, 1011 Indiana, 1025 Shelocta, 1029 Indiana, 1050 Marion Center and 1174 Rural Valley competed in the derby.
Delaney Auto Group of Indiana donated the trophies. To join Boy Scouts of America, contact Kathy Hullenbaugh at (724) 840-9534 or kathy.cr.527@gmail.com.