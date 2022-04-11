Scouts BSA Troop 1004 and Cub Scout Pack 1007 of Blairsville combined Saturday to help out the local food pantry located at Hebron Lutheran Church.
The two weeks before, the Cub Scout Pack went around Blairsville Borough putting out door hangers. On Saturday, the Scouts BSA Troop, along with some adults, cruised around Blairsville looking for bags and boxes of food sitting out on area porches.
The Cub Scouts spent their time at the church sorting and placing the food brought to them by the troop. In total, 804 pounds were collected: 728 pounds of food and paper products and 76 pounds of cat and dog food. All of the cat food was given to CatAid Network, and the dog food was taken to Four Footed Friends.
The Scouts would also like to thank Fox’s Pizza in Blairsville for helping collect food for them.
If you would like to make a donation, contact Hebron Lutheran Church at (724) 459-8920.