Scouts collect donations

Pictured are Hayden Haight, Gabriel Brumagin, Devin Peiffer, Christian Brumagin, Skyler Lewber and Ryan Percosky, all Scouts with Troop 1004; and Maverick Varnell, Edward Lewber and Cole Barnhart, Scouts with Pack 1007. Hayden and Cole are the children of Bonnie and Aaron Barnhart, of Black Lick; Gabriel and Christian are the children of Christina and Karl Brumagin, of Blairsville; Ryan’s parents are Penny and Stan Percosky, of Blairsville; Skyler and Edward are the children of Alysa Noga, of Blairsville; Devin is the son of Heather Bollinger, of Blairsville; and Maverick is the son of Sara Varnell, of Black Lick.

 Submitted photo

Scouts BSA Troop 1004 and Cub Scout Pack 1007 of Blairsville combined Saturday to help out the local food pantry located at Hebron Lutheran Church.

The two weeks before, the Cub Scout Pack went around Blairsville Borough putting out door hangers. On Saturday, the Scouts BSA Troop, along with some adults, cruised around Blairsville looking for bags and boxes of food sitting out on area porches.

The Cub Scouts spent their time at the church sorting and placing the food brought to them by the troop. In total, 804 pounds were collected: 728 pounds of food and paper products and 76 pounds of cat and dog food. All of the cat food was given to CatAid Network, and the dog food was taken to Four Footed Friends.

The Scouts would also like to thank Fox’s Pizza in Blairsville for helping collect food for them.

If you would like to make a donation, contact Hebron Lutheran Church at (724) 459-8920.