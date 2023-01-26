Klondike Derby

The Rattlesnake Patrol from Troop 1029 in Indiana won the lumberjack event and was the highest scoring sled from the Chestnut Ridge District. Pictured with their sled are Keegan Fetterman, James Schwartz, Grayson Varner, Wesley Long, Noah Elchin, Nikolai Jeffers and Andrew Beatty.

 Submitted photo

Boy Scouts from Cambria and Indiana counties recently gathered at Camp Seph Mack to participate in one of its annual winter events, the Klondike Derby.

During the Klondike Derby, groups of Scouts, called patrols, maneuver a sled filled with their equipment to various stations around the camp where they compete in a series of challenges. Each station is designed around a particular theme or Scout skill, and the activities at that station help the Scouts to practice the skills they have learned.

