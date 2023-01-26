Boy Scouts from Cambria and Indiana counties recently gathered at Camp Seph Mack to participate in one of its annual winter events, the Klondike Derby.
During the Klondike Derby, groups of Scouts, called patrols, maneuver a sled filled with their equipment to various stations around the camp where they compete in a series of challenges. Each station is designed around a particular theme or Scout skill, and the activities at that station help the Scouts to practice the skills they have learned.
For more than 10 years, the Klondike Derby at Camp Seph Mack has been planned and executed by area Eagle Scouts and other experienced Scout leaders. Different themes have been incorporated into the event over the years, ranging from Pink Floyd to the Blues Brothers and even the 1960s “Batman” TV show.
The stations change from year to year as well. Some stations, such as First Aid, are held each year, but the activity or scenario is different from before. Other stations are added to the event once and then not used again for several years.
This year’s First Aid station involved treating a victim who had fallen from a ladder while trimming trees with a saw. Scouts were scored on how they responded to the victim, identified the wounds and provided treatment. The Bison Patrol from Troop 1004 earned first place in this event.
Firebuilding is another station held each year. This year’s challenge involved building a fire then cooking a dessert with an unknown piece of fruit, which was provided. Troop 1050’s Scorpion Patrol scored the highest at this station.
Pioneering is the art of using rope and wooden spars, joined by knots and lashings, to create an object or structure. This year, Scouts needed to build a device to smash an apple, and the Scorpion Patrol from Troop 1050 performed the best.
Sometimes a new station is added to the Klondike Derby, and this year it was a Lumberjack station. The Boy Scouts had a number of activities at this area, including two-person crosscut sawing, tomahawk throwing and tree identification. The winners of this station were the Rattlesnake Patrol from Troop 1029.
Usually only conducted at summer camp, an Archery station was also added into this year’s rotation. Each patrol needed to shoot for the best average score and identify a number of animals from their tracks. The Bear Patrol from Troop 1024 scored the best at this event.
The highlight of the day is the Great Race, where each patrol races their sled head-to-head against each other around the camp through a series of checkpoints. Troop 2095’s Bunny Tribe Patrol was the first to complete the course.
At the conclusion of the Great Race, an awards ceremony was held and the winners were announced. After combining all of the scores from the day’s events, the Snowmen Patrol from Troop 2025 were declared the overall winners.