Scouts derby

The winners of the Cub Scout Pinewood Derby were, from left, first place, Kylie Hilty, Arrow of Light, Pack 1007 Blairsville, daughter of Sam and Olivia Hilty, of Black Lick; second place, Jacob Bukosky, Wolf from Pack 1029 Indiana, son of Adam and Nicole Bukoski, of Indiana; and third place, Gavyn Nulph, Webelos from Pack 1050 Marion Center, son of Brittany and Adam Bucks, of Clymer.

 Submitted photo

Boy Scouts of America, Chestnut Ridge District of Laurel Highlands Council, held its annual Mall Show and Pinewood Derby on Feb. 4.

There were 19 Cub Scouts from the following packs in their district that participated in the Pinewood Derby: Pack 1007 Blairsville, Pack 1011 Indiana, Pack 1025 Shelocta, Pack 1029 Indiana, Pack 1050 Marion Center and Pack 1174 Rural Valley.

