Boy Scouts of America, Chestnut Ridge District of Laurel Highlands Council, held its annual Mall Show and Pinewood Derby on Feb. 4.
There were 19 Cub Scouts from the following packs in their district that participated in the Pinewood Derby: Pack 1007 Blairsville, Pack 1011 Indiana, Pack 1025 Shelocta, Pack 1029 Indiana, Pack 1050 Marion Center and Pack 1174 Rural Valley.
There were tables set up to hand out information about Scouting by the following groups: Pack 1025 Shelocta, Pack 1029 Indiana and Troop 1029 Indiana. There was also a table for Order of the Arrow, a service-based group within the troop level of Scouts BSA.
A table was also on hand for Cub Scout Day Camp, which will run June 27 to 29 at Camp Seph Mack, on the north shore of Yellow Creek State Park. Day Camp is three days of outdoor fun for kids going into grades 1 to 5 in the fall of 2023.
Boy Scouts of America in this area is on the rise. They are in the process of restarting packs in both Homer-Center School District and Penns Manor Area School District.
They are also starting the very first Scouts BSA female troop in Indiana. If you would like to become a member or help in any way with the local Scouts BSA, contact Kathy Hullenbaugh, membership chair, Chestnut Ridge District, at Kathy.cr.527@gmail.com or Eric Zavinski, district executive for Chestnut Ridge and Keystone, Cambria County, at eric.zavinski@scouting.org or (814) 688-2468.