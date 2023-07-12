More Camp Seph Mack damage

Another picture provided by Friends of Camp Seph Mack of damage left during a July 5 spree of vandalism and burglary at the Scout camp in Yellow Creek State Park.

 Submitted

The Pittsburgh-based Boy Scout council which utilizes Camp Seph Mack in Yellow Creek State Park is calling on area Scouts and the community-at-large to stand up against the recent vandalism there.

“We urge our community to come forward with any information related to recent acts of vandalism in camp,” the Laurel Highlands Council said. “The destruction of public property is not only costly to repair, but it also undermines the hard work and ideals of those who strive to keep our Scout camps running.”