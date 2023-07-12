The Pittsburgh-based Boy Scout council which utilizes Camp Seph Mack in Yellow Creek State Park is calling on area Scouts and the community-at-large to stand up against the recent vandalism there.
“We urge our community to come forward with any information related to recent acts of vandalism in camp,” the Laurel Highlands Council said. “The destruction of public property is not only costly to repair, but it also undermines the hard work and ideals of those who strive to keep our Scout camps running.”
In a release issued Tuesday, the Laurel Highlands Council said caretakers and staff first on scene after last week’s vandalism found eight windows in the dining hall, along with all coffee pots, food processors, and microwaves, shattered into pieces.
The council said further damage was done as fire extinguishers were used in the break-in and then discharged. It said Rinn Lodge also incurred broken windows and various other destructive acts.
The council noted the investigation being conducted by the state police at Troop A, Indiana.
Late Monday, Indiana state troopers reported that a burglary was discovered on July 5 at 5 p.m. at the camp along South Harmony Road in Cherryhill Township.
An earlier report put the vandalism as occurring between July 5 and July 9.
“We urge anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or has information related to these crimes to come forward and share it with the authorities and our Scouting organization,” the Laurel Highlands Council stated in its release. “Together, we can make a difference and put an end to vandalism in our community, while upholding the ideals of Scouting and good citizenship.”
The council also reiterated its previous request for volunteers to join in a Camp Work Day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “as we work to restore all the damage done to the Camp Seph Mack Dining Hall and Rinn Lodge. Plan to meet at the maintenance building; lunch will be provided for all of those in attendance to assist in the cleanup.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.